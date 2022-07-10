2022 Emmys: Best Limited/Movie Writing category offers variety of contenders including ‘Dopesick,’ ‘Maid,’ ‘White Lotus’

There are 110 submissions on the 2022 Emmys ballot for Best Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Writing, resulting in six nominees. As a reminder, last year’s winner was “I May Destroy You” (Michaela Coel) and the other nominees were “The Queen’s Gambit” (Scott Frank), “Mare of Easttown” (Brad Inglesby) and three episodes from “Wandavision” (“Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience” by Jac Schaeffer, “Previously On” by Laura Donney and “All-New Halloween Spooktacular” by Chuck Hayward & Peter Cameron).

The low number of entries in this year’s Best Limited/Movie Writing category can be attributed to the fact that all the top contenders have submitted only one or two episodes from their series when given the option. Danny Strong, a previous winner for “Game Change” in this category a decade ago, entered the “Dopesick” finale, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma.” Other programs that submitted their final episodes were “Maid” (“Snaps”) and “Station Eleven” (“Unbroken Circle”) by their respective showrunners Molly Smith Metzler and Patrick Somerville, which is not a bad method given that seven finales have been nominated in this race since 2014, including three in 2019.

However, this category is also just as known for nominating pilots and season premieres, with nine recognized since 2014, which explains why most limited series opted to just submit their pilots, such as “The Dropout” (“I’m In A Hurry” by Elizabeth Meriwether), “1883” (“1883” by Taylor Sheridan), “We Own This City” (“Part One” by George Pelecanos & David Simon) and “The Girl From Plainville” (“Star-Crossed Lovers And Things Like That” by Liz Hannah & Patrick Macmanus).

Interestingly enough, the miniseries “The Staircase,” “Gaslit” and “Under the Banner of Heaven,” which have submitted two episodes each, all went for their premiere and penultimate episodes, each penned by a different writer. Creators Antonio Campos, Robbie Pickering and Dustin Lance Black entered their respective pilots for consideration, while adding their sole writers Maggie Cohn, Amelia Gray and Gina Welch for the episodes before the finale.

“The White Lotus” showrunner Mike White, who wrote all six episodes, is the one of the few top contenders who is entered for the entire anthology series, per the ruling in the category. The same goes for Sarah Phelps for “A Very British Scandal,” whose series counterpart “A Very English Scandal” made this category three years ago despite not receiving a series nomination. This may prove to be a winning factor as voters tend to reward completed series more often than not when given the opportunity, such as past champs “Chernobyl,” “Olive Kitteridge” and “I May Destroy You.”

Finally, the last time television movies were nominated (not counting episodes of the anthology series “Black Mirror,” which won in 2017 and 2018), was in 2015 when “Bessie” and “Hello Ladies: The Movie” represented them in the category. While they seem to be a dying breed with the Emmys, that could change with “The Survivor,” written by Justine Juel Gillmer, and “The Fallout,” penned by director Megan Park.

Here are some of the Best Limited/Movie Writing submissions from top Emmy contenders:

“Dopesick”

“The People vs. Purdue Pharma” (Danny Strong)

“The Dropout”

“I’m In A Hurry” (Elizabeth Meriwehter)

“Maid”

“Snaps” (Molly Smith Metzler)

“The White Lotus”

All episodes (Mike White)

“The Staircase”

“911” (Antonio Campos)

“Seek and Ye Shall” (Maggie Cohn)

“Station Eleven”

“Unbroken Circle” (Patrick Somerville)

“Under The Banner Of Heaven”

“When God Was Love” (Dustin Lance Black)

“Revelation” (Gina Welch)

“A Very British Scandal”

All episodes (Sarah Phelps)

“Scenes From A Marriage”

“The Illiterates” (Hagai Levi)

“1883”

“1883” (Taylor Sheridan)

“Gaslit”

“Will” (Robbie Pickering)

“Year Of The Rat” (Amelia Gray)

“The Girl From Plainville”

“Star-Crossed Lovers And Things Like That” (Liz Hannah & Patrick Macmanus)

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Man Handled” (Sarah Burgess)

“The Survivor”

Justine (Juel Gillmer)

“The Fallout”

Megan Park

“We Own This City”

“Part One” (George Pelecanos & David Simon)

