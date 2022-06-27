2022 Emmys comedy slugfest: Editors clash predicting ‘Ted Lasso’ vs. ‘Hacks’ [WATCH]

The 2022 Emmys comedy categories are — *cough* — no laughing matter, according to Gold Derby editors Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Denton Davidson. While Daniel and Denton predict Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” will win Best Comedy Series for the second time in a row, Marcus thinks HBO Max’s “Hacks” will prevail instead. So who’s right? And what do our staffers predict will happen in the lead, supporting and guest acting races? Watch our Emmy nominations slugfest above and then tell us in the comments section who YOU are hoping to see pop up on nominations morning, July 12.

Daniel admits that he has “Ted Lasso” in his #1 position currently as “a placeholder.” As he explains, “I feel like there is always incumbency bias with the Emmys if they won last year and they’re eligible again. By default you can usually predict them to win again but we’ll see when the nominations are announced how all of the nominations play out. Like if we see ‘Barry’ over-perform, ‘Hacks’ over-perform, ‘Ted Lasso’ under-perform in any significant way, then we’ll see.”

Marcus reminds viewers that “Modern Family” was “the last show to win for Season 1 and for Season 2, so ‘Ted Lasso’ would follow in those footsteps.” Since then, the only comedy to win for its debut outing was “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” but it couldn’t complete the back-to-back triumphs that “Ted Lasso” is now hoping to do.

Denton chimes in, “I think ‘Ted Lasso’ still does have that repeat bias” that Emmy voters tend to go for. He’s also using that strategy to predict all of his comedy series nominations “even further down the line.” He is “a little curious” about why former nominees “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Cobra Kai” are so far down Gold Derby’s rankings when the TV academy members nominated them both the last times they were eligible.

Marcus reveals he’s “never been a huge ‘Barry’ fan” but that the show wowed him this year. “Season 3 was so good,” he smiles. “I totally support every nomination it’s going to get.” Some of the comedies the editors are predicting include “Mrs. Maisel,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Reservation Dogs,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Atlanta.”

Also discussed in our editors’ Emmy predictions slugfest: Best Comedy Actress, Best Comedy Actor, Best Comedy Supporting Actress, Best Comedy Supporting Actor, Best Comedy Guest Actress and Best Comedy Guest Actor.

