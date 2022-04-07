2022 Emmy date finally announced

The official date for the upcoming 74th annual Emmy Awards has been announced.

The Emmys will be held on a Monday this year, also switching over to NBC. Because the network airs Sunday Night Football, the ceremony must shift off of Sunday in order to still be broadcast live in September.

On Wednesday, it was announced that the 74th Emmy Awards would be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, live coast-to-coast (8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT). The 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are scheduled to take place over two consecutive nights – Saturday, September 3, and Sunday, September 4. An edited version of this ceremony will be broadcast on FXX on Saturday, September 10 at 8 p.m. ET.

NBC has not yet announced a host (or hosts) or producer for the 2022 Emmys. Nominations for the 2022 Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions