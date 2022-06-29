2022 Emmys limited series slugfest: Editors agonize over stacked races led by ‘Dopesick’ vs. ‘The White Lotus’ vs. ‘Maid’ [WATCH]

The 2022 Emmys limited series categories are stacked with hot contenders that have Gold Derby editors Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Denton Davidson scratching their heads in agony. With just six slots up for grabs in Best Limited Series, there are upwards of 20 potential nominees that wouldn’t be considered “shocking” when nominations are read on July 12.

Marcus and Denton both believe Hulu’s “Dopesick” is out front, but Daniel is predicting “Maid” from Netflix. So who’s right? And what do our staffers predict will happen in Best Movie and the lead and supporting acting races? Watch our Emmy nominations slugfest above and then tell us in the comments section who YOU are hoping to see pop up on nominations morning.

“I’m pretty confident in ‘Maid,’ ‘Dopesick’ and ‘The White Lotus’ getting in,” reveals Daniel. “After that, I’m not sure what that lineup looks like.” He says Paramount Plus’ “1883” could ride the coattails of “Yellowstone” to a Best Limited Series bid, “especially because I can see ‘1883’ having a lot of craft support.”

Marcus agrees with Daniel that this is probably a three-way race for gold. “It reminds me of last year when it was also a three-way race with ‘Queen’s Gambit,’ which won, ‘Mare of Easttown,’ which won for the actors and then ‘WandaVision,’ which won for the creative arts. I really don’t know where they’re going to go. I do have ‘Dopesick’ winning. Hulu’s never won this category before so it would be a first for them.”

This trio may agree on its top three choices, but things get trickier as they try to predict all of the nominees. There’s a general consensus that “The Dropout,” “The Staircase” and “Under the Banner of Heaven” are the strongest contenders. Daniel thinks “1883” could round out the nominees, while Denton is going out on a limb for the Starz series “Gaslit.” “There’s so much star power in Julia Roberts and Sean Penn,” he explains. “It’s a story about Watergate that could cater to the demographic of Emmy voters.”

Also discussed in our editors’ Emmy predictions slugfest: Best TV Movie, Best Movie/Limited Actress, Best Movie/Limited Actor, Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress and Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor.

