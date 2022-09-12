2022 Emmys live blog: Let’s dish the best, worst winners and moments of the NBC telecast [UPDATING LIVE]

Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12 in a live ceremony on NBC. A whopping 25 Emmys will be handed out over the course of three hours in categories celebrating the best in comedy, drama, limited, reality and variety from the 2020-21 TV season. Heading into Monday’s telecast, “The White Lotus” is coming off five wins at the Creative Arts Emmys while “Squid Game” landed four.

Read our live blog of 2022 Emmys reactions from editors and contributors as they react to all the winners, losers, speeches and moments from Sunday night. Providing hot takes and factoids are Chris Beachum, John Benutty, Charles Bright, David Buchanan, Marcus James Dixon, Sam Eckmann, Joyce Eng, Luca Giliberti, Kevin Jacobsen, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery, Chris Rosen and Tony Ruiz.

Rob Licuria: I’m supremely disappointed for RPDR.

Marcus James Dixon: Go Lizzo!

Daniel Montgomery: Yeah, there’s no rhyme or reason to that or anything else tonight

Tony Ruiz: Wait a minute…why do certain speeches get cut but not others?

Daniel Montgomery: Another extraordinary acceptance speech. I think they were rightly afraid to cut her off because Lizzo would not have ben having any of that nonsense

Charlie Bright: What is with all these different places where the acceptance speeches are taking place?

Sam Eckmann: I had a gut feeling love for Lizzo was pushing her to a surprise win…wish I went with it!

Denton Davidson: They dynasty falls!

Charlie Bright: Wow!

COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)

Marcus James Dixon: Amy and Seth = best presenters of the night

Charlie Bright: YES! The Renaissance painting of masculine melancholy is my favorite line of the past season.

Tony Ruiz: Ummm…didn’t the Simpsons bit already happen at the 1990 Emmys?

Joyce Eng: #justice4theafterparty

Marcus James Dixon: Wait now we’re switching to comedy? I’m so confused.

Charlie Bright: At this point, you might as well just air a clip from a classic Simpsons episode. Seasons 3-10; none of that recent shit.

Luca Giliberti: Julia becomes the first actor to win three Emmys for the same show under the popular vote system. :clap::skin-tone-3:

Charlie Bright: Watch Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein win next.

Rob Licuria: I kept thinking “Jung Ho-yeon just missed her big chance.”

Luca Giliberti: Julia Garner deserved this so much

Denton Davidson: My ship is sinking :man-raising-hand::skin-tone-2:

Marcus James Dixon: Repeat winners in the era of Peak TV should be outlawed. Too many great performances out there!

Charlie Bright: At least the Emmys did more justice for Ruth Langmore than the writers of “Ozark” did.

Rob Licuria: I switched away from Julia an hour ago. I can’t believe Julia won again. What is happening to Squid Game…?

Tony Ruiz: Wait…did that announcer just reduce Kerry Washington and Gael Garcia Bernal to being just “Hot presenters”?

Marcus James Dixon: Darnit, I switched away from Julia Garner after the Creative Arts. She just pulled an Aaron Paul!

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Julia Garner (‘Ozark’)

Daniel Montgomery: Wow, clips are gone and they started playing him off in a flash. Maybe if he did a tap routine to the “Succession” theme music they’d let him stay for a minute

Riley Chow: “Succession” sweep.

Luca Giliberti: The taste.

Tony Ruiz: Wow…I said it during the preshow!!!! If only I had been brave enough to predict him

Marcus James Dixon: Matthew Macfadyen is the first real shocker of the night! Congrats to all who predicted him

Rob Licuria: Wowww.

David Buchanan: I never gave up on Matthew! What a brilliant arc in Season 3!

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR: Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Denton Davidson: They must have looked at our odds and decides to go from most obvious winners to least

Marcus James Dixon: Wait, they did just two limited categories and now they’re switching to drama?

Tony Ruiz: Who is this announcer and how do we cut her mic?

Daniel Montgomery: Yep, I heard it. Makes me nervous

Marcus James Dixon: Wow, did you hear that applause when he mentioned Abbott Elementary? That’s some passion!

Marcus James Dixon: Can we just pretend the interpretive dancing didn’t happen?

Tony Ruiz: Why didn’t they start with this monologue at the top of the show?

Tony Ruiz: Oh no…trying to give the announcer a role in the ceremony….and a DJ with his finger in the air? Make it stop!!!

Rob Licuria: Is that Zedd DJing?

Rob Licuria: Yeah. But he gave me a secret Aussie signal. So we good.

Marcus James Dixon: Rob are you sad he didn’t mention you in his speech?

Daniel Montgomery: Justice for “Looking”! Congrats to Murray Bartlett!!

Charlie Bright: P-TOWN SHOUT OUT! Go Provincetown, Massachusetts!
Rob Licuria: Yes Murray!!! Australia represent!!!AUS

LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR: Murray Bartlett (‘The White Lotus’)

Marcus James Dixon: The only person that can possibly follow Oprah is Jean Smart.

David Buchanan: Jean Smart carrying on the Julia Louis-Dreyfus tradition of great on-stage bits.

Rob Licuria: F bomb. Yes! “I f—- love you man”

Charlie Bright: What was the last sentence for us in the US who had it censored?

Rob Licuria: Could we please get a cutaway to the real king of the Emmys, Chris Beachum, in the back please?

Tony Ruiz: I’m not sure what feeling they’re going for, but between the cheese-ball dancing and the motivational Oprah speech, I feel like I’m watching an Amway presentation

Marcus James Dixon: Does this mean Dopesick is winning limited series?! I kid, I kid.

Rob Licuria: So, all of us are at 100% correct so far. Phew.

Marcus James Dixon: Yaaas, I am so here for Michael Keaton winning the first Emmy of the night.

LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR: Michael Keaton (‘Dopesick’)

Marcus James Dixon: I can’t believe Kenan didn’t mention Obama having one Emmy compared to Trump having zero. That would have gone viral.

Charlie Bright: Um, 8 billion people aren’t nominated tonight, so I’m not sure I agree with her math on that.

Rob Licuria: Future POTUS Winfrey.

Luca Giliberti: They could have had a montage honoring the TV of this past year we get this. Dracarys.

Daniel Montgomery: I’m watching this bit thinking about all the speeches that will be cut off later because the show is running long

Charlie Bright: Tony, once when I was EXTREMELY inebriated.

Rob Licuria: If it was MORE tongue in cheek it would’ve been ok.

Tony Ruiz: Did anyone ever listen to the theme of Law and Order and say “Let’s do a dance mix of that!”

Rob Licuria: Oh no. The Debbie Allen interpretive dance section has begun.

Daniel Montgomery: This Emmy opening was … not a good idea. Interpretive dance is never a good idea on an awards show, and no one seems to learn that lesson

Marcus James Dixon: It’s just so cheesy. Young people on the TikToks will not care about any of this.

Charlie Bright: Did I not get the complimentary ecstasy that was supposed to be ingested before this performance began?

Rob Licuria: “So You Think You Can Dance And Not Have Time For Clips.”

Tony Ruiz: Ummm…what are we watching

Rob Licuria: Ooft. The “Friends” dancers are making me cringe

Marcus James Dixon: Love. The. Top. Hat. Go Kenan!

