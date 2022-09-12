2022 Emmys live blog: Let’s dish the best, worst winners and moments of the NBC telecast [UPDATING LIVE]

Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12 in a live ceremony on NBC. A whopping 25 Emmys will be handed out over the course of three hours in categories celebrating the best in comedy, drama, limited, reality and variety from the 2020-21 TV season. Heading into Monday’s telecast, “The White Lotus” is coming off five wins at the Creative Arts Emmys while “Squid Game” landed four.

Read our live blog of 2022 Emmys reactions from editors and contributors as they react to all the winners, losers, speeches and moments from Sunday night. Providing hot takes and factoids are Chris Beachum, John Benutty, Charles Bright, David Buchanan, Marcus James Dixon, Sam Eckmann, Joyce Eng, Luca Giliberti, Kevin Jacobsen, Rob Licuria, Daniel Montgomery, Chris Rosen and Tony Ruiz.

Rob Licuria: I’m supremely disappointed for RPDR.

Marcus James Dixon: Go Lizzo!

Daniel Montgomery: Yeah, there’s no rhyme or reason to that or anything else tonight

Tony Ruiz: Wait a minute…why do certain speeches get cut but not others?

Daniel Montgomery: Another extraordinary acceptance speech. I think they were rightly afraid to cut her off because Lizzo would not have ben having any of that nonsense

Charlie Bright: What is with all these different places where the acceptance speeches are taking place?

Sam Eckmann: I had a gut feeling love for Lizzo was pushing her to a surprise win…wish I went with it!

Denton Davidson: They dynasty falls!

Charlie Bright: Wow!

Daniel Montgomery: Wow, some new blood instead of a repeat winner! and Lizzo is now halfway to EGOT! COMPETITION PROGRAM: “Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” Denton Davidson: Yeah, the announcer is extremely annoying. Rob Licuria: She’s really bad. BAD. Daniel Montgomery: The announcer also can’t pronounce anyone’s names tonight Luca Giliberti: Cutting people off, few clips, unnecessary sketches — the production is a mess. Daniel Montgomery: The producers and writers are so impressed with their own ideas and don’t care about the wonderful spontaneous moments that are the main reason to watch award shows Rob Licuria: When will they ever learn? Give us those moments that will be played over and over on social media. Not bullshit montages and dances. Daniel Montgomery: The more moments like that one cutting off Coolidge, the most shameful and unforgivable that endless dance opening becomes Marcus James Dixon: Amanda Seyfried is now the first person ever to beat Julia Garner at the Emmys! Rob Licuria: Award shows need a complete revamp. The Oscars was terrible and these are terrible. Fix it. Let the winners speak. Show us their work. Fucking hell!!!! LIMITED/MOVIE ACTRESS: Amanda Seyfried (“The Dropout”) Rob Licuria: So we miss out on a fun Coolidge speech. I’m furious. Sam Eckmann: 4 Jennifer Coolidge acceptance speeches could have fit inside that one Kia commercial. I demand to hear more about lavender bubble baths Tony Ruiz: Take away the KIA commercial and put Jennifer Coolidge back on!!! Charlie Bright: Screw those people that cut Ms. Coolidge off. May they never work in television again! Rob Licuria: Such bullshit to play her off!!! Daniel Montgomery: Playing off Jennifer Coolidge is just cruel. Sam Eckmann: And let her SPEAK!! Jesus Marcus James Dixon: “I’m full! I’m full!” OMG don’t cut her off please. Sam Eckmann: I love that Jennifer Coolidge is holding the mic as if it won’t stand up on its own Christopher Rosen: Imagine if instead of these disembodied clip packages, they let some of the winners have more than 30 seconds to speak? LIMITED/MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Jennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”) Daniel Montgomery: And now a tribute to medical dramas that aren’t nominated! Sam Eckmann: Was that a freaking car commercial?? David Buchanan: Terribly. Rob Licuria: Is it just me or are these Emmys a bit lackluster…? Rob Licuria: Nothing will be lower that the Law & Order dance. Nothing. Charlie Bright: I believe that’s what the kids call “sinerjee” Rob Licuria: Wow. I liked that. But no. Stop it. Tony Ruiz: What in god’s name is this thing that’s happening on our screen? Was that just an extended KiA skit? That might be the lowest low in the history of this ceremony Charlie Bright: Valuable clip time going by…………….valuable clip time going by…. Sam Eckmann: Oh Rob, Puritanical America LIVES on the vapors Rob Licuria: Third “fuck” of the night. Maybe america and its network censors can catch up to the rest of the world and allow some swearing on TV without getting the vapors. Marcus James Dixon: With seven series wins, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” just surpassed “Late Show with David Letterman” and is behind only “The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.” VARIETY TALK SERIES: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” Sam Eckmann: Best banter of the night! Rob Licuria: They are so funny!!! Marcus James Dixon: I second that Tony Ruiz: Why didn’t Selena, Steve and Marty host? Rob Licuria: Black Lady Sketch Show deserved that win. It’s so damn good. Luca Giliberti: We’ll all be dead before SNL loses. Daniel Montgomery: Dang it, I really thought voters were going to do something new and interesting instead of giving “SNL” another trophy for a season the academy didn’t seem enthusiastic about. This is their only win this year Rob Licuria: Zzzzzzzzzzzzz Marcus James Dixon: The applause for SNL seems a bit muted VARIETY SKETCH SERIES: “Saturday Night Live” Denton Davidson: Sheryl sang Endangered Species by Dianne Reeves David Buchanan: Only 87 users predicted Sheryl! Marcus James Dixon: The Top 3 for comedy at this point is definitely Abbott, Hacks and Ted. Luca Giliberti: The Hacks comedy series prediction is not going so well Marcus James Dixon: I’ve talked to soo many people over the past month who said Janelle was great but they would have voted for Sheryl. Rob Licuria: I really thought Tyler James Williams was going to win after that David Buchanan: I thought the same thing, Denton! Should’ve switched right then. Tony Ruiz: Does anyone know what she was singing? Denton Davidson: I should have just went with our straw poll when 3/4 of us said we would have voted for her Rob Licuria: OK. I just re-emerged from being unconscious from the unbelievable, amazing, awe-inspiring Sheryl Lee Ralph win.

That’s a top 5 Emmy acceptance speech of all time. Sam Eckmann: I feel bad for every single other winner who has to go up now, because I’ll only be thinking about Sheryl Lee Ralph Charlie Bright: Is it just me or does this ceremony feel very disorganized? Marcus James Dixon: I feel bad for Brett Goldstein that he has to go after Sheryl Lee Ralph Charlie Bright: Damn, Brett looks fine in a tux. COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTOR: Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”) Latasha Ford: Literally TEARS! Marcus James Dixon: Emmy speech of the decade. I am bowing. Charlie Bright: HOLY SHIT! THAT was a MOMENT! Latasha Ford: ABSOLUTELY … So happy for her! Tony Ruiz: Best speech at any Emmys…EVER!!! Sam Eckmann: Sheryl Lee Ralph just owned the whole damn show. Nothing will top that. C’mon Dreamgirl! Denton Davidson: I’m so happy for her! I don’t think anything could surpass this as my favorite win of the night. Daniel Montgomery: If they play her off, the Emmys are canceled Daniel Montgomery: Sheryl Lee Ralph just Jodie Comered! A lot of people thought it would be her costar but she got it instead Marcus James Dixon: Sheryl Lee Ralph yes! All is right with the world! Here comes Abbott. COMEDY SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) Marcus James Dixon: Amy and Seth = best presenters of the night Charlie Bright: YES! The Renaissance painting of masculine melancholy is my favorite line of the past season. Tony Ruiz: Ummm…didn’t the Simpsons bit already happen at the 1990 Emmys? Joyce Eng: #justice4theafterparty Marcus James Dixon: Wait now we’re switching to comedy? I’m so confused. Charlie Bright: At this point, you might as well just air a clip from a classic Simpsons episode. Seasons 3-10; none of that recent shit. Luca Giliberti: Julia becomes the first actor to win three Emmys for the same show under the popular vote system. :clap::skin-tone-3: Charlie Bright: Watch Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein win next. Rob Licuria: I kept thinking “Jung Ho-yeon just missed her big chance.” Luca Giliberti: Julia Garner deserved this so much

Denton Davidson: My ship is sinking

Marcus James Dixon: Repeat winners in the era of Peak TV should be outlawed. Too many great performances out there!

Charlie Bright: At least the Emmys did more justice for Ruth Langmore than the writers of “Ozark” did.

Rob Licuria: I switched away from Julia an hour ago. I can’t believe Julia won again. What is happening to Squid Game…?

Tony Ruiz: Wait…did that announcer just reduce Kerry Washington and Gael Garcia Bernal to being just “Hot presenters”?

Marcus James Dixon: Darnit, I switched away from Julia Garner after the Creative Arts. She just pulled an Aaron Paul!

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Julia Garner (‘Ozark’)

Daniel Montgomery: Wow, clips are gone and they started playing him off in a flash. Maybe if he did a tap routine to the “Succession” theme music they’d let him stay for a minute

Riley Chow: “Succession” sweep.

Luca Giliberti: The taste.

Tony Ruiz: Wow…I said it during the preshow!!!! If only I had been brave enough to predict him

Marcus James Dixon: Matthew Macfadyen is the first real shocker of the night! Congrats to all who predicted him

Rob Licuria: Wowww.

David Buchanan: I never gave up on Matthew! What a brilliant arc in Season 3!

DRAMA SUPPORTING ACTOR: Matthew Macfadyen (“Succession”)

Denton Davidson: They must have looked at our odds and decides to go from most obvious winners to least

Marcus James Dixon: Wait, they did just two limited categories and now they’re switching to drama?

Tony Ruiz: Who is this announcer and how do we cut her mic?

Daniel Montgomery: Yep, I heard it. Makes me nervous

Marcus James Dixon: Wow, did you hear that applause when he mentioned Abbott Elementary? That’s some passion!

Marcus James Dixon: Can we just pretend the interpretive dancing didn’t happen?

Tony Ruiz: Why didn’t they start with this monologue at the top of the show?

Tony Ruiz: Oh no…trying to give the announcer a role in the ceremony….and a DJ with his finger in the air? Make it stop!!!

Rob Licuria: Is that Zedd DJing?

Rob Licuria: Yeah. But he gave me a secret Aussie signal. So we good.

Marcus James Dixon: Rob are you sad he didn’t mention you in his speech?

Daniel Montgomery: Justice for “Looking”! Congrats to Murray Bartlett!!

Charlie Bright: P-TOWN SHOUT OUT! Go Provincetown, Massachusetts!

Rob Licuria: Yes Murray!!! Australia represent!!!AUS

LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR: Murray Bartlett (‘The White Lotus’)

Marcus James Dixon: The only person that can possibly follow Oprah is Jean Smart.

David Buchanan: Jean Smart carrying on the Julia Louis-Dreyfus tradition of great on-stage bits.

Rob Licuria: F bomb. Yes! “I f—- love you man”

Charlie Bright: What was the last sentence for us in the US who had it censored?

Rob Licuria: Could we please get a cutaway to the real king of the Emmys, Chris Beachum, in the back please?

Tony Ruiz: I’m not sure what feeling they’re going for, but between the cheese-ball dancing and the motivational Oprah speech, I feel like I’m watching an Amway presentation

Marcus James Dixon: Does this mean Dopesick is winning limited series?! I kid, I kid.

Rob Licuria: So, all of us are at 100% correct so far. Phew.

Marcus James Dixon: Yaaas, I am so here for Michael Keaton winning the first Emmy of the night.

LIMITED/MOVIE ACTOR: Michael Keaton (‘Dopesick’)

Marcus James Dixon: I can’t believe Kenan didn’t mention Obama having one Emmy compared to Trump having zero. That would have gone viral.

Charlie Bright: Um, 8 billion people aren’t nominated tonight, so I’m not sure I agree with her math on that.

Rob Licuria: Future POTUS Winfrey.

Luca Giliberti: They could have had a montage honoring the TV of this past year we get this. Dracarys.

Daniel Montgomery: I’m watching this bit thinking about all the speeches that will be cut off later because the show is running long

Charlie Bright: Tony, once when I was EXTREMELY inebriated.

Rob Licuria: If it was MORE tongue in cheek it would’ve been ok.

Tony Ruiz: Did anyone ever listen to the theme of Law and Order and say “Let’s do a dance mix of that!”

Rob Licuria: Oh no. The Debbie Allen interpretive dance section has begun.

Daniel Montgomery: This Emmy opening was … not a good idea. Interpretive dance is never a good idea on an awards show, and no one seems to learn that lesson

Marcus James Dixon: It’s just so cheesy. Young people on the TikToks will not care about any of this.

Charlie Bright: Did I not get the complimentary ecstasy that was supposed to be ingested before this performance began?

Rob Licuria: “So You Think You Can Dance And Not Have Time For Clips.”

Tony Ruiz: Ummm…what are we watching

Rob Licuria: Ooft. The “Friends” dancers are making me cringe

Marcus James Dixon: Love. The. Top. Hat. Go Kenan!

