2022 Emmys: Posthumous nominees Chadwick Boseman and Jessica Walter make history

Four months after her death in 2021, Jessica Walter became the first deceased performer to earn a Primetime Emmy nomination for voice acting. Her fifth career bid and first for vocal work came for “Archer,” on which she played the titular animated spy’s mother for the last dozen years of her life. After receiving her first posthumous notice for the show’s 11th season last July, she has now been honored with another for its 12th. This makes her the first departed actor ever recognized by the TV academy across multiple years.

Chadwick Boseman, who lost his private battle with cancer in August 2020, is also a 2022 Emmy nominee for voicing his “Black Panther” character, T’Challa, on “What If…?”. This makes him the first deceased male to earn a bid in the Best Character Voice-Over Performance category. The current group of Emmy contenders is only the fourth to include two or more posthumous performers, and Boseman and Walter are the first such pair to compete in the same category.

This is Boseman’s first Emmy nomination. In 2021, he posthumously collected Oscar, BAFTA, Critics’ Choice, and SAG bids as the star of the film “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and triumphed on the last two. That same year, he received further individual SAG and Critics’ Choice notices for his featured turn in “Da 5 Bloods.”

Walter’s Emmys history dates back to 1975, when she triumphed in the Best Limited Series Actress category for “Amy Prentiss.” She was subsequently recognized for a guest spot on “The Streets of San Francisco” (1977) and regular supporting performances on the drama series “Trapper John, M.D.” (1980) and the sitcom “Arrested Development” (2005). She was respectively bested in those cases by Beulah Bondi (“The Waltons”), Nancy Marchand (“Lou Grant”), and Doris Roberts (“Everybody Loves Raymond”), and then by Maya Rudolph (“Big Mouth”) in 2021.

