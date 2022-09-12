TODAY at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET: Live Emmys pre-show with final predictions and analysis

Watch our exciting live streaming 2022 Emmys pre-show TODAY at 6 p.m. ET; 3 p.m. PT. It’s one of our long-running traditions at Gold Derby to bring you a fun two-hour show with absolutely final predictions and analysis. We’re debating just before the Primetime Emmy ceremony is hosted by Kenan Thompson on NBC/Peacock at 8 p.m. ET; 5 p.m. ET.
Our senior editor Rob Licuria will be hosting and Riley Chow will be directing. Joining in are editors Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Matt Noble, plus contributors Charles Bright, David Buchanan, Luca Giliberti, Tom O’Brien and Tony Ruiz. Just click on the video box above for the live show.
25 categories for Monday’s ceremony (not in rundown order):
Comedy Series
Comedy Actress
Comedy Actor
Comedy Supporting Actress
Comedy Supporting Actor
Comedy Directing
Comedy Writing
Drama Series
Drama Actress
Drama Actor
Drama Supporting Actress
Drama Supporting Actor
Drama Directing
Drama Writing
Limited Series
Limited/Movie Actress
Limited/Movie Actor
Limited/Movie Supporting Actress
Limited/Movie Supporting Actor
Limited/Movie Directing
Limited/Movie Writing
Competition Program
Variety Sketch Series
Variety Talk Series
Variety Special Writing
