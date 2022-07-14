Rhea Seehorn and Sydney Sweeney are newest Emmy first-timers with two nominations

The 2022 class of Primetime Emmy nominees includes 50 first-time acting contenders, including “The Great” stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult and featured “Ted Lasso” players Toheeb Jimoh and Sarah Niles. Two of the newbies – Rhea Seehorn and Sydney Sweeney – have each nabbed bids for their work on multiple programs. In addition to their respective Best Drama Supporting Actress notices for “Better Call Saul” and “Euphoria,” Seehorn is up for Best Short Form Actress (“Cooper’s Bar”), while Sweeney is vying for Best Limited Series/TV Movie Supporting Actress (“The White Lotus”).

Either Seehorn or Sweeney could become the seventh doubly-nominated first-timer to triumph in at least one acting category. The first to achieve this feat was Robert Cummings, who concurrently won for “12 Angry Men” and lost for “My Hero” in 1955. He was followed by Jack Albertson (won for “Cher” and lost for “Chico and the Man,” 1975), Eileen Brennan (won for “Private Benjamin” and lost for “Taxi,” 1981), Jane Lynch (won for “Glee” and lost for “Two and a Half Men,” 2010), Riz Ahmed (won for “The Night Of” and lost for “Girls,” 2017), and Ann Dowd (won for “The Handmaid’s Tale” and lost for “The Leftovers,” 2017).

Over the course of 74 years, 12 female and 12 male Emmy newcomers have each been simultaneously nominated for two performances. Seehorn and Sweeney are the only women in this group whose dual first outings have involved at least one direct face-off. The only such instance on the male side occurred in 1955, when Cummings defeated double Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor hopeful Fredric March (“A Christmas Carol” and “The Royal Family”).

Seehorn’s short form nomination is the first for “Cooper’s Bar,” the inaugural season of which was uploaded to AMC’s YouTube channel in May. “Better Call Saul” received six other bids for the first part of its sixth season, including one for series star Bob Odenkirk.

Sweeney is one of five “White Lotus” ladies to pick up a supporting nomination this year, along with Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, and Natasha Rothwell. The corresponding featured male lineup includes three more of her castmates: Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, and Steve Zahn. The other three “Euphoria” actors currently in contention are lead Zendaya (who won Best Drama Actress for the show in 2020) and guests Colman Domingo and Martha Kelly.

