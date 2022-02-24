Last chance to vote for 2022 Gold Derby Film Awards winners: Voting closes Sunday, February 27

Time’s running out to vote for the winners in our landmark 20th Annual Gold Derby Film Awards. On January 27 we revealed the nominees in all 22 categories, which were decided by thousands of Gold Derby users. And after a month’s time voting will finally close on Sunday night, February 27. So cast your votes here if you haven’t already. And if you have voted, feel free to edit your ballot if you’d like to make changes. No votes are final until voting closes.

In the nominations round, our users voted by preferential ballot where they ranked their favorites in each category. But the winners are decided by a plurality vote where everyone picks just one nominee in each category as their favorite and the nominee with the most votes wins. The only exception to that is Best Picture, where you will rank your three favorites out of the 10 nominees.

To refresh your memory, “Dune” leads our awards with 11 nominations, followed by “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” with 10 apiece. All three of those are nominated for Best Picture, as are “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” and “Licorice Pizza.” Those eight films overlap with the Oscars lineup for Best Picture. Where the academy rounded out their list with “King Richard” and “Nightmare Alley,” our users picked “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and “Titane.”

More than 2,000 users have already voted for winners, and every vote counts — our margins of victory are sometimes hundreds of votes, but sometimes races are decided by just a handful of ballots. So make sure yours is one of them.