20th annual Gold Derby Film Awards winners: Watch our ceremony this Wednesday, March 16

We’re celebrating a special milestone this Wednesday, March 16, at 10:00 a.m .Pacific (1:00 p.m. Eastern): the 20th annual Gold Derby Film Awards will be presented to the best motion picture achievements of 2021. And for the first time ever we’re featuring almost all of the winners themselves with acceptance speeches from several actors, the Best Picture champ and many more. You can watch the ceremony on the Gold Derby home page or on our YouTube channel when it airs.

Gold Derby users voted for the nominations a few weeks ago using a preferential ballot to rank their favorite films and performances, resulting in nominees who had the most passionate and consensus support. Then winners were decided by almost 2,700 users in a plurality vote where they selected their one favorite from the list of nominees — except in Best Picture, where voters ranked their top three, meaning you still needed consensus support to take top honors. Our users represent some of the most knowledgeable movie and awards buffs on the internet (plus industry members who often lurk to follow their buzz). And unlike most other awards shows, we’ll be spilling the tea about our detailed results: who finished second, which races were close, which races were landslides? You won’t get that kind of transparency from the Oscar accountants.

Over the years our users have honored the eventual Oscar winner multiple times, including “Chicago,” “No Country for Old Men,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Parasite,” and last year’s winner at both awards, “Nomadland.” But derbyites have also made iconoclastic Best Picture picks like “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” “WALL-E,” “Mad Max: Fury Road,” and “Call Me by Your Name.” Will the motion picture academy follow our sage advice this year?

“Dune” goes into Wednesday’s awards with a leading 11 nominations including Best Picture and Best Director — we didn’t overlook Denis Villeneuve like the Oscars did. It’s followed by “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” with 10 noms apiece, also including Best Picture. The other seven films up for Best Picture are “Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Licorice Pizza,” Tick, Tick… Boom!,” and “Titane.” Eight of our 10 nominees match the Oscars; of those last two, our users picked “Tick, Tick” and “Titane” while the Oscars preferred “King Richard” and “Nightmare Alley.” But who did our voters pick to win? You’ll have to wait slightly longer to find out.

