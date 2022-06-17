Vote for 2022 Gold Derby TV Awards nominations now! Your support matters more than ever in crowded field

Voting for Primetime Emmy nominees started on June 16, so the time has also come for Gold Derby’s knowledgeable community of users to vote for nominees in our 19th Annual Gold Derby TV Awards to honor the best programs that aired between June 1, 2021, and May 31, 2022. We also include with the hanging episodes of shows that finished their episodes in June like “Hacks,” “Barry” and “Under the Banner of Heaven.” The deadline to complete your final ballots is the end of Thursday, July 7.

Our Gold Derby users are some of the smartest, best-informed awards-watchers and media fans online, so it was only fitting that we should give them awards of their own: we launched our film honors in 2002 and followed that with our TV awards in 2004 and music awards in 2021. As of today you can vote for your favorites in the Gold Derby TV Awards 2022 Nominations by visiting our predictions center here. The lists of contenders in most categories correspond to what’s on the Emmy ballots except for Best Comedy Episode and Best Drama Episode, where the 30 candidates for nominations were decided by surveying our forum posters recently.

To vote, click on a category at the top of the event page. Below that, choose your favorite contenders from the left column and add them to the right column by clicking on the green + symbol. You can drag each entry up and down as you see fit to rank them in order of your preference, with number-one being your top choice. And the order matters: your top choice receives three points, your second gets two points and your third gets one point. But in the race for Best Comedy and Best Drama you can vote for up to four shows, so your first choice in that race gets four points, second gets three, third gets two and fourth gets one. The contenders with the most points will be the nominees. Every vote counts; each year there are races where the difference between a nomination and a snub are just a few points.

You can vote right now and edit your ballot as often as you like before voting ends on July 7. Nominations will be revealed on Monday, July 11. None of your votes are final until voting closes, so you still have time to catch up on more shows and change your mind even if you cast your initial votes right now. (See the photos at the bottom of this post for a fuller illustration of the voting process.)

Last year “The Crown” won Best Drama Series for the first time, but it didn’t air any new episodes during the eligibility period for these awards, so it’s not eligible to defend its, well, crown. But we do have a defending champion in the mix: “Succession” won in 2020 and took an extended hiatus before returning for these awards. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed a lot of other shows that are back in the running, like our 2017 Best Drama winner “Stranger Things.” Other shows returning after long absences include “Killing Eve,” “Euphoria,” “Ozark,” “Better Call Saul” and “The Morning Show.” So there are a lot of shows jockeying for position that weren’t in contention last year.

But that’s nothing compared to the situation in Best Comedy Series. Reigning champ “Ted Lasso” is back to defend its title, and other standout series like “Hacks,” “The Flight Attendant,” “Cobra Kai” and “PEN15” are also back in the race. But so are many shows that went on longer breaks, including “Barry,” “Atlanta,” “Russian Doll,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “What We Do in the Shadows,” “The Great” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” And that doesn’t take into consideration the glut of new shows aiming for their first recognition like “Only Murders in the Building,” “Abbott Elementary,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Our Flag Means Death,” “Ghosts” and “The Afterparty,” to name just a few.

So anything is possible with so many high-profile shows jockeying for support from our Derbyites. You can join that user base and cast your vote by signing up here if you haven’t already. Check out the complete list of past Gold Derby Award winners for Best Comedy Series and Best Drama Series below, and vote now for this season’s best.

BEST COMEDY SERIES

2004: “Arrested Development”

2005: “Arrested Development”

2006: “The Office”

2007: “The Office”

2008: “30 Rock”

2009: “The Office”

2010: “Modern Family”

2011: “Modern Family”

2012: “Community”

2013: “Parks and Recreation”

2014: “Orange is the New Black”

2015: “Parks and Recreation”

2016: “Veep”

2017: “Veep”

2018: “Atlanta”

2019: “Fleabag”

2020: “Schitt’s Creek”

2021: “Ted Lasso”

BEST DRAMA SERIES

2004: “The Sopranos”

2005: “Lost”

2006: “24”

2007: “Lost”

2008: “Lost”

2009: “Mad Men”

2010: “Mad Men”

2011: “Mad Men”

2012: “Breaking Bad”

2013: “Breaking Bad”

2014: “Breaking Bad”

2015: “Game of Thrones”

2016: “Game of Thrones”

2017: “Stranger Things”

2018: “Game of Thrones”

2019: “Game of Thrones”

2020: “Succession”

2021: “The Crown”

