Golden Globes nominations: Biggest achievements include ‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Crown’

The Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday morning, December 12, honoring the best achievements in film and television for the calendar year 2022. So what were the biggest achievements on the big and small screens? Read on to find out. And check out the full list of nominations here.

FILM

Globes continue love affair with Martin McDonagh — His film “The Banshees of Inisherin” leads this years nominations with eight. Five years ago his film “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was nominated six times and won four, including Best Film Drama. And his earlier film “In Bruges” was nominated three times including Best Film Comedy/Musical, with star Colin Farrell winning Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor. Never underestimate him at these awards.

Steven Spielberg (“The Fabelmans”) extends record — The celebrated filmmaker now has 14 career nominations for Best Director, the most of any filmmaker. He’s followed by Martin Scorsese with nine nominations and Clint Eastwood and Fred Zinnemann with seven apiece. But Spielberg has only won twice, for “Schindler’s List” and “Saving Private Ryan.”

John Williams (“The Fabelmans”) extends record — Like Spielberg, composer Williams holds the record in his category, Best Original Score. His nomination this year extends that record to 25 nominations. To date he has won four times.

“Avatar” strikes again — It’s the first time a film and its sequel have both been nominated for Best Picture and Best Director since “The Lord of the Rings” and filmmaker Peter Jackson scored bids for all three installments in the early 2000s. The previous “Avatar” won both Picture and Director. If “Avatar: The Way of Water” wins both this year, that would be something even “LOTR” didn’t achieve.

TV

“Abbott Elementary” stages a comeback for broadcast TV — The ABC sitcom is the first broadcast network program to top the TV nominations list since the limited series “American Crime” tied with three nominations seven years ago. It’s the first broadcast TV comedy to top the list since FOX’s “Glee” 12 years ago.

“The Crown” rises on the list of the most nominated dramas — The Netflix series about Queen Elizabeth II has never missed a nomination for Best Drama Series. It now ranks fifth on the list of all-time top nominees in that category, behind “ER” (seven nominations) and a trio of shows with six apiece: “Dynasty,” “L.A. Law,” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

Three different Princess Dianas nominated for three straight years — Elizabeth Debicki, who’s up for Best Series Supporting Actress for “The Crown,” is the third woman in a row to earn a nomination for playing Princess Diana. Her “Crown” predecessor, Emma Corrin, won for the role two years ago, and then Kristen Stewart earned a bid last year for playing Diana in the motion picture “Spencer.”

