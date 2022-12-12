Experts slugfest: Why did Golden Globes snub ‘Women Talking’ and Danielle Deadwyler?

“The Banshees of Inisherin” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once” were everywhere in the 80th Golden Globe Awards nominations on Monday, nabbing eight and six bids, respectively. But where in the world is “Women Talking”? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down the snubs and surprises of the nominations.

“Women Talking” was widely predicted in a handful of categories, including Best Drama Film, Best Director for Sarah Polley and double supporting actress bids for Jessie Buckley and Claire Foy. It didn’t get into any of those, only netting two noms in screenplay for Polley and original score for Hildur Guðnadóttir. We discuss why these snubs may have happened and if the film, which hits theaters Dec. 23, can rebound at the Oscars.

Another big snub was in Best Drama Actress, where Ana de Armas (“Blonde”) made the cut over Danielle Deadwyler (“Till”), who was a popular upset pick not just at the Globes but the Oscars. Deadwyler has had a rocky road so far, having won the gender-neutral Gotham Award but then she missed an Independent Spirit Award nomination. On Sunday, she finished runner-up, along with “Everything Everywhere All at Once’s” Michelle Yeoh, in the Los Angeles Film Critics Association’s new gender-neutral lead category, and now she’s snubbed by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association while looking more and more like a lone nominee at the Oscars. Can she hang on for the Oscars?

Elsewhere, we discuss the “Banshees”-“Everything Everywhere” battle in the comedy/musical categories and the enduring chaos that is the Best Supporting Actress race.

Email your questions at slugfests@goldderby.com.

Timestamps:

Intro and drama categories (0:00)

Comedy/musical categories (13:35)

Supporting categories (22:47)

Director and screenplay categories (37:02)

Other categories (44:56)

Final thoughts (51:22)

