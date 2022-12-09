Golden Globes movie nomination predictions: Our official odds

The Golden Globes are returning to TV on January 10, 2023. NBC is bringing back the event a year after the telecast was scrapped due to controversies surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association that gives out the awards. Recent Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting the event. But who will be nominated? Scroll down for our predictions listed in order of their racetrack odds with our projected winners highlighted in gold.

The official list of contenders will be announced on Monday, December 12, and in anticipation of them, thousands of Gold Derby users have been betting on the nominees and winners in all film categories save Best Score, Best Song, and Best International Feature. That includes Expert journalists from major media outlets, the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting the last televised Globes nominations, and the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the nominations results from the last two televised Globe years.

These awards have proved to be a significant stop on the Oscar campaign trail. Though the international journalists who make up the HFPA have no connection to the motion picture academy that decides the Oscars, they’re an early opportunity, on a nationally televised platform, to bring attention to certain films and performers as other awards groups consider their options. The question is how many stars and studios will continue to participate following the Globes’ scandals.

Check out our predictions below, and make or update your own forecasts here in our predictions center before nominations are announced.

BEST FILM DRAMA

“The Fabelmans” — 82/25

“Women Talking” — 5/1

“TAR” — 5/1

“Top Gun: Maverick” — 6/1

“Elvis” — 13/2

BEST FILM DRAMA ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett, “TAR” — 10/3

Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans” — 4/1

Danielle Deadwyler, “Till” — 5/1

Viola Davis, “The Woman King” — 5/1

Olivia Colman, “Empire of Light” — 9/1

BEST FILM DRAMA ACTOR

Brendan Fraser, “The Whale” — 17/5

Austin Butler, “Elvis” — 39/10

Bill Nighy, “Living” — 5/1

Hugh Jackman, “The Son” — 7/1

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick” — 7/1

BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 10/3

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 19/5

“Glass Onion” — 9/2

“Babylon” — 9/2

“Triangle of Sadness” — 19/2

BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTRESS

Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 16/5

Margot Robbie, “Babylon” — 4/1

Emma Thompson, “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” — 5/1

Lesley Manville, “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” — 7/1

Julia Roberts, “Ticket to Paradise” — 23/2

BEST FILM COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTOR

Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 16/5

Daniel Craig, “Glass Onion” — 4/1

Diego Calva, “Babylon” — 11/2

Billy Eichner, “Bros” — 11/1

Adam Sandler, “Hustle” — 23/2

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jessie Buckley, “Women Talking” — 9/2

Claire Foy, “Women Talking” — 9/2

Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 5/1

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 13/2

Janelle Monae, “Glass Onion” — 7/1

BEST FILM SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 7/2

Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 4/1

Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans” — 11/2

Ben Whishaw, “Women Talking” — 7/1

Brad Pitt, “Babylon” — 19/2

BEST DIRECTOR

Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans” — 82/25

Sarah Polley, “Women Talking” — 5/1

Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin” — 11/2

DANIELS, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 11/2

Damien Chazelle, “Babylon” — 17/2

BEST SCREENPLAY

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” — 18/5

“The Fabelmans” — 4/1

“The Banshees of Inisherin” — 4/1

“Women Talking” — 9/2

“Glass Onion” — 12/1

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

“Pinocchio” — 82/25

“Turning Red” — 4/1

“Marcell the Shell with Shoes On” — 11/2

“Strange World” — 15/2

“My Father’s Dragon” — 9/1

PREDICTthe Golden Globe nominations

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?