Experts slugfest: Golden Globe TV nominations snubs (Emily Blunt!) and surprises (Hilary Swank!)

“Abbott Elementary” schooled Monday’s Golden Globe nominations with a leading five bids, edging out perennial Globes favorite “The Crown,” while a smattering of newbies made the cut. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to discuss the TV snubs and surprises.

“Abbott Elementary” positioned itself as the one to beat in the comedy categories, scoring four acting bids, including two in the new comedy/drama supporting actress category for Emmy champ Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James. How many of them can it actually win? Two-time drama series champ “The Crown” was the most nominated drama with four bids, down from the six it grabbed for Season 4, but with the mixed reception to Season 5, a third series triumph may be out of the question. In that case, who will benefit? Can “Better Call Saul” pull off a final season win like “The Americans” did? Or will “House of the Dragon” do what “Game of Thrones” could not and win the top prize?

In the limited categories, “The White Lotus: Sicily,” which wrapped up on Sunday, snagged four bids, up from the single nomination it earned last year for Jennifer Coolidge, who is a return nominee. The anthology series is fresh off of 10 Emmy wins for the first season, so will the Hollywood Foreign Press Association want to play catch-up, albeit for a new installment? It faces two Emmy rivals it beat, “The Dropout” and “Pam & Tommy,” and two new shows, “Black Bird” and Netflix’s monster (no pun intended) hit “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Elsewhere, we discuss the only true shocker of the day, Hilary Swank‘s mention for “Alaska Daily,” Globe favorite Emily Blunt (“The English”) getting snubbed, and Hannah Einbinder making it in supporting for “Hacks,” a year after she was nominated in lead.

