2022 Grammy Awards live blog: Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist, as if there were any doubt

It took a while, but the 64th Annual Grammy Awards were finally presented on Sunday, April 3, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s more than two months after the show’s originally planned January airdate, which had to be delayed because of COVID-19 (again). With a new date, a new venue (this is the show’s first time ever in Sin City), last year’s host Trevor Noah back as emcee, and dozens of performers scheduled to take the stage, how did this year’s show go? What were the most memorable moments and biggest surprises, when it comes to both the winners and the event itself. Read on for my live blog of the festivities.

The main ceremony, which aired on CBS at 5:00pm Pacific/8:00pm Eastern, was preceded by the Premiere Ceremony where the vast majority of awards were handed out. Jon Batiste, who led the nominations with 11, also lead the Premiere winners with four, including Best Music Video for “Freedom” in an upset over Lil Nas X (“Montero”), Olivia Rodrigo (“Good 4 U”), and Billie Eilish (“Happier Than Ever”).

Following with three were Foo Fighters, who swept the rock categories, awards that are sadly posthumous for drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly less than two weeks ago. Among other headline winners, Chris Stapleton won twice for country, Kanye West won twice for rap (though surprisingly lost Best Rap Album), Silk Sonic won twice for R&B, and Olivia Rodrigo got on the board with a Best Pop Solo Performance victory for “Drivers License.” Two posthumous honors also went to Chick Corea, who died more than a year ago and now has 27 Grammys to his name, tying Alison Krauss for fourth place on the all-time list of biggest winners.

So what happened when the rest of the awards were handed out? Follow along below (times listed are Eastern). Discuss in the comments. And join the discussion on this and more with your fellow music fans here in our forums.

8:00pm — Silk Sonic are the first artists to take the stage, performing “777.” They’ve already won twice: Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Leave the Door Open,” for which they’re also nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. The show is back indoors after last year’s smaller outdoor ceremony, but the venue still looks more intimate than the Grammys’ usual arena setting: attendees seated at tables while the riff raff are packed together in the background. Bruno Mars could fill any sized room. It’s like he was genetically engineered for live musical performances.

8:07pm — A rapid succession of jokes from host Trevor Noah, joking about Finneas not having a last night even though he’s literally listed as Finneas O’Connell on all his songwriting credits. Also a decent joke about Justin Bieber being the best thing to happen to “Peaches” since Timothee Chalamet in “Call Me by Your Name.” Thankfully no Will Smith–Chris Rock jokes yet, but those are undoubtedly coming.

8:09pm — Olivia Rodrigo follows with a performance next to a car for which she presumably has her “License.” She seemed a little nervous early on during this “Drivers License” performance, but she definitely hit her stride by the bridge. She should probably set up a table right there on the stage because she’s going to be back there to collect Best New Artist and likely more.

8:13pm — The lighting design for this J Balvin and Maria Becerra performance of “Qué Más Pues?” and then “In da Getto” is on point. Red lights in the background set against blue-lit dancers in white masks and gloves. “In da Getto” was especially banger. Dance beat made my nervous system tingle … in a good way.

8:21pm — SONG OF THE YEAR: Questlove, who won an Oscar and (today) a Grammy for “Summer of Soul,” presents the first award of the night to Silk Sonic for “Leave the Door Open.” Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak are the recipients along with their fellow writers Christopher Brody Brown and Dernst Emile II. This is the second win in this category for Bruno Mars, following a victory for “That’s What I Like.” A little surprising since Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” was the front-runner in our odds, but perhaps she and Billie Eilish split votes since they likely have similar fan bases, within the academy and without. Also, never count out Bruno Mars at the Grammys when he’s going retro. The Recording Academy eats that up. Silk Sonic is three-for-three tonight so far, and their whole album isn’t even eligible until 2023.

8:28pm — BTS performing “Butter.” And also robbing an art gallery, deftly dodging laser alarms “Entrapment”-style, and then leading the Secret Service in a dance number? I mean, sure, why not. Count me in. No offense to the Korean sensations, though, but I would have preferred to spend more time with Aymée Nuviola, a tropical Latin performer who performed on the roof right after as a Recording Academy tries to showcase genres not usually featured in prime time. But she was only showcased for maybe a minute before cutting to commercial, and so far it was the best minute of musical performance of the show so far. Bring her back!

8:38pm — Well, at least Nuviola got another minute when the show came back from commercial. And as Trevor Noah adds, those full roof-top performances will be available online after the show.

8:40pm — Back inside, a Lil Nas X medley of “Dead Right Now,” “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” and “Industry Baby,” with as many costume changes. Giving big production number realness. A fantastic performance. I hope it wasn’t preempted in Florida, though, for being unabashedly, infectiously gay.

8:49pm — BEST COUNTRY ALBUM: Second award of the night goes to Chris Stapleton for “Starting Over.” This is his third win in this category, third win today, and his seventh win overall. Given his track record, this wasn’t a big surprise, even less so after he won Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song during the Premiere Ceremony. He didn’t lose a single award this year.

8:54pm — Trevor Noah introduces a production manager to highlight the behind-the-scenes artists professionals who make the music industry possible. You could tell she was nervous because the microphone was shaking in her hand, but it was a delightful moment to get to see one of the real stars of the music business introduce the next performance, by Billie Eilish.

8:56pm — As for that Eilish performance of “Happier Than Ever” in a flooded, upside-down room, the first thing I notice is the lovely tribute she’s wearing: a shirt with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. And she did him justice by throwing down this head-banging performance like a rock goddess, calling back her emotional rain-swept music video for the song. I’m already a big fan of Eilish, but her live performances here and at the Oscars last week have been next-level.

9:07pm — Back from break with Trevor Noah sitting with Silk Sonic, giving all his attention to Anderson Paak to set up a “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” joke. Honestly, that wouldn’t have worked without Bruno Mars’s playing along, giving Trevor Noah a comically annoyed glare. Bruno Mars, Grammy winning musician with decent comic instincts too.

9:09pm — BEST NEW ARTIST: I appreciate the producers spreading out the big categories instead of holding the top four for the end of the night. Past winners of this category Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion present the award to Olivia Rodrigo. Her winning this was one of the no-doubt-about-it slam dunks of these awards. No one else in her category had nearly the kind of breakthrough she had in 2021. She’s still up for Record and Song of the Year. She’s only the 13th artist ever to earn nominations in the top four general field categories in the same year.

9:13pm — It’s lovely seeing Joni Mitchell and Bonnie Raitt introduce a performance of “Right on Time” by Brandi Carlile, an artist who is following beautifully in their musical footsteps. And predictably is blowing the roof off the joint with just absolutely impeccable vocals. Literally all you need for a good show is to put Brandi Carlile in front of a microphone. Like Silk Sonic, Carlile released her single during the last Grammy eligibility period, but the rest of her album isn’t eligible until 2023. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Carlile and Silk Sonic facing off for Album of the Year next year.