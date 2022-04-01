2022 Grammys predictions in 33 categories: Who will win on Sunday night?

After more than two months of delay due to the winter surge of COVID-19 cases, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards are finally scheduled to air on Sunday, April 3. Most of the awards will be handed out during the Premiere Ceremony in the afternoon while the top awards including Record, Album, and Song of the Year will go out during the prime time telecast on CBS. So who will win? Scroll down for our racetrack odds in 33 categories, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users.

These awards are voted on by the industry professionals who make up the Recording Academy, honoring the best music released from September 2020 through September 2021, and Jon Batiste led the way with 11 nominations across a remarkable six genre fields including R&B, American roots, and jazz. He’s followed by Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, and H.E.R. with eight noms apiece.

Part of what makes these nominations especially significant is the fact that these are the first in more than two decades not to have been predominantly decided by anonymous nomination review committees, which were discontinued after repeated controversies over surprising snubs and alleged conflicts of interest. So these were the unfiltered opinions of the voters at large. But does that make predicting the winners easier or harder? We’ll find out soon.

See who we're betting on below.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever” — 10/1

Olivia Rodrigo, “Sour” — 11/1

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, “Love for Sale” — 12/1

Lil Nas X, “Montero” — 14/1

H.E.R., “Back of My Mind” — 14/1

Taylor Swift, “Evermore” — 15/1

Jon Batiste, “We Are” — 15/1

Doja Cat, “Planet Her” — 16/1

Justin Bieber, “Justice” — 20/1

Kanye West, “Donda” — 22/1

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License” — 10/1

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever” — 23/2

Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open” — 23/2

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name” — 13/1

Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More” — 14/1

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, “I Get a Kick Out of You” — 14/1

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches” — 16/1

Brandi Carlile, “Right on Time” — 18/1

Jon Batiste, “Freedom” — 20/1

ABBA, “I Still Have Faith in You” — 20/1

SONG OF THE YEAR

Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License” — 19/2

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever” — 11/1

Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open” — 12/1

H.E.R., “Fight for You” — 13/1

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — 14/1

Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More” — 14/1

Brandi Carlile, “Right on Time” — 16/1

Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits” — 18/1

Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile, “A Beautiful Noise” — 20/1

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches” — 22/1

BEST NEW ARTIST

Olivia Rodrigo — 9/1

The Kid LAROI — 12/1

Finneas — 12/1

Arlo Parks — 13/1

Saweetie — 14/1

Glass Animals — 15/1

Jimmie Allen — 16/1

Baby Keem — 18/1

Japanese Breakfast — 18/1

Arooj Aftab — 22/1

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License” — 5/1

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever” — 6/1

Ariana Grande, “Positions” — 7/1

Brandi Carlile, “Right on Time” — 7/1

Justin Bieber, “Anyone” — 15/2

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, “I Get a Kick Out of You” — 11/2

Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More” — 11/2

BTS, “Butter” — 7/1

Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco, “Lonely” — 15/2

Coldplay, “Higher Power” — 15/2

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Olivia Rodrigo, “Sour” — 11/2

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever” — 6/1

Doja Cat, “Planet Her” — 7/1

Justin Bieber, “Justice” — 15/2

Ariana Grande, “Positions” — 15/2

BEST TRADITIONAL POP ALBUM

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, “Love for Sale” — 5/1

Willie Nelson, “That’s Life” — 7/1

Dolly Parton, “A Holly Dolly Christmas” — 8/1

Norah Jones, “Til We Meet Again” — 9/1

Ledisi, “Ledisi Sings Nina” — 21/1

Tori Kelly, “A Tori Kelly Christmas” — 23/2

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

Foo Fighters, “Making a Fire” — 5/1

AC/DC, “Shot in the Dark” — 13/2

Black Pumas, “Know You Better” — 7/1

Chris Cornell, “Nothing Compared 2 U” — 7/1

Deftones, “Ohms” — 15/2

BEST ROCK SONG

Paul McCartney, “Find My Way” — 11/2

Foo Fighters, “Waiting on a War” — 6/1

Weezer, “All M y Favorite Songs” — 7/1

Mammoth WVH, “Distance” — 15/2

Kings of Leon, “The Bandit” — 15/2

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Foo Fighters, “Medicine at Midnight” — 5/1

Paul McCartney, “McCartney III” — 13/2

Chris Cornell, “No One Sings Like You Anymore” — 7/1

AC/DC, “Power Up” — 7/1

Black Pumas, “Capitol Cuts” — 15/2

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

St. Vincent, “Daddy’s Home” — 11/2

Halsey, “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” — 6/1

Arlo Parks, “Collapsed in Sunbeams” — 7/1

Japanese Breakfast, “Jubilee” — 15/2

Fleet Foxes, “Shore” — 15/2

BEST R&B PERFORMANCE

Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open” — 11/2

H.E.R., “Damage” — 6/1

Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings” — 7/1

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches” — 7/1

Snoh Aalegra, “Lost You” — 15/2

BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE

H.E.R., “Fight for You” — 5/1

Jon Batiste, “I Need You” — 13/2

Bj the Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, and Kenyon Dixon feat. Charlie Bereal, “Bring It on Home to Me” — 7/1

Leon Bridges feat. Robert Glasper, “Born Again” — 7/1

Lucky Daye feat. Yebba, “How Much Can a Heart Take” — 15/2

BEST R&B SONG

Silk Sonic, “Leave the Door Open” — 5/1

SZA, “Good Days” — 13/2

H.E.R., “Damage” — 7/1

Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings” — 7/1

Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary” — 15/2

BEST R&B ALBUM

Jon Batiste, “We Are” — 11/2

H.E.R., “Back of My Mind” — 6/1

Jazmine Sullivan, “Heaux Tales” — 13/2

Snoh Aalegra, “Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies” — 15/2

Leon Bridges, “Gold-Diggers Sound” — 15/2

BEST PROGRESSIVE R&B ALBUM

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, and Kamasi Washington, “Dinner Party: Dessert” — 11/2

Lucky Daye, “Table for Two” — 13/2

Eric Bellinger, “New Light” — 8/1

Cory Henry, “Something to Say” — 9/1

Hiatus Kaiyote, “Mood Valiant” — 21/2

Masego, “Studying Abroad: Extended Stay” — 23/2

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

Cardi B, “Up” — 9/2

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties” — 5/1

J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray, “My Life” — 11/2

Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot Shit” — 11/2

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby” — 5/1

Doja Cat, “Need to Know” — 6/1

Kanye West feat. The Weeknd and Lil Baby, “Hurricane” — 7/1

J. Cole feat. Lil Baby, “Pride is the Devil” — 15/2

Tyler the Creator feat. Ty Dolla $ign and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, “Wusyaname” — 15/2

BEST RAP SONG

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar, “Family Ties” — 5/1

Kanye West and Jay-Z, “Jail” — 13/2

Saweetie feat. Doja Cat, “Best Friend” — 7/1

J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray, “My Life” — 7/1

DMX feat. Jay-Z and Nas, “Bath Salts” — 15/2

BEST RAP ALBUM

Kanye West, “Donda” — 9/2

Tyler the Creator, “Call Me If You Get Lost” — 5/1

J. Cole, “The Off-Season” — 5/1

Nas, “King’s Disease II” — 11/2

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave” — 11/2

Kacey Musgraves, “Camera Roll” — 6/1

Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name” — 13/2

Luke Combs, “Forever After All” — 7/1

Jason Isbell, “All I Do is Drive” — 15/2

BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Brothers Osborne, “Younger Me” — 11/2

Elle King and Miranda Lambert, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” — 13/2

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You” — 7/1

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, “Chasing After You” — 7/1

Dan and Shay, “Glad You Exist” — 15/2

BEST COUNTRY SONG

Chris Stapleton, “Cold” — 6/1

Kacey Musgraves, “Camera Roll” — 6/1

Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name” — 8/1

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like” — 19/2

Maren Morris, “Better Than We Found It” — 21/2

Thomas Rhett, “Country Again” — 11/1

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over” — 5/1

Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall, “The Marfa Tapes” — 13/2

Sturgill Simpson, “The Ballad of Dood and Juanita” — 7/1

Mickey Guyton, “Remember Her Name” — 7/1

Brothers Osborne, “Skeletons” — 15/2

BEST MUSICA URBANA ALBUM

Bad Bunny, “El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo” — 5/1

Kali Uchis, “Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)” — 13/2

Karol G, “KG0516” — 7/1

J. Balvin, “Jose” — 7/1

Rauw Alejandro, “Afrodisiaco” — 15/2

BEST LATIN POP ALBUM

Selena Gomez, “Revelacion” — 11/2

Camilo, “Mis Manos” — 13/2

Ricardo Arjona, “Hecho a la Antigua” — 8/1

Pablo Alboran, “Vertigo” — 19/2

Paula Arenas, “Mis Amores” — 21/2

Alex Cuba, “Mendo” — 23/2

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

Lil Nas X, “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” — 15/2

Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U” — 9/1

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever” — 9/1

Jon Batiste, “Freedom” — 10/1

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, “I Get a Kick Out of You” — 10/1

Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches” — 21/2

AC/DC, “Shot in the Dark” — 11/1

BEST MUSIC FILM

“Summer of Soul” — 5/1

“Bo Burnham: Inside” — 13/2

Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles” — 13/2

“American Utopia” — 15/2

“Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix in Maui” — 15/2

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

“Les Miserables: The Staged Concert” — 11/2

“Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella” — 7/1

“Girl from the North Country” — 8/1

“The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” — 9/1

“Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater’s Some Lovers” — 21/2

“Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots” — 23/2

BEST VISUAL MEDIA COMPILATION

“Respect” — 15/2

“In the Heights” — 17/2

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday” — 19/2

“One Night in Miami” — 10/1

“Cruella” — 10/1

“Dear Evan Hansen” — 21/2

“Schmigadoon” — 11/1

BEST VISUAL MEDIA SCORE

“Soul” — 5/1

“Dune” — 6/1

“The Mandalorian” — 7/1

“The Queen’s Gambit” — 7/1

“Bridgerton” — 15/2

BEST VISUAL MEDIA SONG

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” — 11/2

“Agatha All Along” from “WandaVision” — 7/1

“All Eyes on Me” from “Bo Burnham: Inside” — 8/1

“Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” — 9/1

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from “Respect” — 10/1

“All I Know So Far” from “Pink: All I Know So Far” — 11/1

