2022 Grammys Premiere Ceremony live blog: Who won, and did it signal what’s to come during prime time ceremony?

There are 86 categories at the Grammy Awards, too many to present during a single prime time telecast, so the awards are handed out in two parts. The main ceremony airs live on CBS at 8:00pm Eastern/5:00pm Pacific, and it’s there we’ll find out who claims the top prizes: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist, among others. But most of the story of this year’s awards is told in the afternoon at the Premiere Ceremony. Read on as I live blog the event and what its results might mean for the prime time kudos. Watch them streaming live online on Grammy.com or on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel starting at 3:30pm Eastern/12:30pm Pacific.

This year’s Premiere Ceremony is hosted by LeVar Burton, who won a Grammy 22 years ago for Best Spoken Word Album (“The Autobiography of Martin Luther King Jr.”). He’s nominated in that same category in 2022 for “Aftermath.” He’ll be joined by a number of performers and presenters for the fast-paced musical lovefest. Grammy nominees Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon, Kalani Pe’a, John Popper, and The Isaacs teamed up to open the show. Later performers would include Jimmie Allen, Ledisi, Mon Laferte, Allison Russell, and Curtis Stewart. Allen was also scheduled to present, as were Arlo Parks, Nate Bargatze, Nnenna Freelon, Pierce Freelon, Sylvan Esso, and former Chair of the Recording Academy Board of Trustees Jimmy Jam.

If I’m being honest the Premiere Ceremony is often more exciting than the main event. The awards come fast and furious, and they’re an opportunity to discover extraordinary, under-the-radar musicians who aren’t usually showcased in prime time where chart-toppers tend to take over. Follow along below to find out what happened (times listed are Eastern).

