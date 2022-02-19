3 more Grammy upsets to watch out for at the delayed ceremony in April

The Grammys are one of the hardest awards to predict. While sometimes you get your easy, conventional winners and sweeps, it is very common for upsets to happen, especially in those genre categories. I’ve covered a few potential upsets before. Let’s take a look at three more you should keep an eye out for.

As of this writing, Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” is leading the odds for Best Pop Vocal Album, with over a thousand users predicting her to take home the Grammy. However, we might be sleeping on Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” for a win here. “Planet Her” has a couple of advantages that could give it the win. First, Doja Cat has had just about as amazing a year as Rodrigo with “Planet Her” and its blockbuster lead single “Kiss Me More,” and she was already a triple nominee last year, so she’s a little more established for voters than Rodrigo.

She’s also known for her upbeat songs, and “Planet Her” was acclaimed for being such a fun album. That right there is very similar to another winner: Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia,” which beat Taylor Swift’s more somber “Folklore” in a huge upset victory last year. Perhaps pop voters were more interested in upbeat, summery material; on the same night Billie Eilish’s moody “Everything I Wanted” lost Pop Solo to Harry Styles‘s “Watermelon Sugar” despite “Everything” winning Record of the Year, and Swift and Bon Iver’s solemn “Exile” lost to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain On Me.”

Voters might also just want to spread the wealth. Two years ago EIlish was predicted to win both pop categories, but ended up with just Pop Vocal Album, losing Pop Solo Performance to Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts.” Go back another year and you’ll see Ariana Grande’s “God Is A Woman” losing Pop Solo, despite its parent album “Sweetener” winning Pop Vocal Album. Since Rodrigo seems like such a lock for Pop Solo Performance for “Drivers License,” voters could perhaps honor Doja Cat with Pop Vocal Album, especially given that, based on Gold Derby odds, there’s a big possibility she goes home empty-handed otherwise.

“WandaVision” was a huge hit, and along with its success came “Agatha All Along,” which is nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The front-runner in this category does seem to be H.E.R.‘s Oscar-winning “Fight For You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which also got nominated for Song of the Year and Best Traditional R&B Performance. However, the viral “Agatha All Along” had a considerably bigger pop culture impact than “Fight For You,” which could help it win.

There’s also the fact that “Agatha” was penned by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who have won this category before for “Let It Go” from “Frozen.” The duo is known for their songwriting for visual media, having won two Oscars as well as an Emmy last year for “Agatha,” meaning that the song has a major industry award going for it like “Fight For You.” It wouldn’t be a huge shock for “Agatha” to prevail either; right now it’s number-two in our odds for the category.

This Best Rock Song nominee might be unfamiliar to many, but a deeper look will tell you why they could win. “Distance” was a hit on mainstream rock radio, peaking at number-one on the Top Mainstream Rock Songs and Hot Hard Rock Songs charts. The track got so much traction that it also charted on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart at number-25. Mammoth WVH frontman and “Distance” songwriter Wolfgang Van Halen is also the late Eddie Van Halen’s son, and “Distance” is a tribute song to him, accompanied by a music video made up of footage of father and son through the years. As such, awarding “Distance” would be a way for rock voters to honor the late legend. And of course, since the song was a big hit, it’s not like it won’t get a lot of votes simply for being well-liked in its own right.

The rest of the competition in the category is also a reason why “Distance” could upset. While two of the other nominees — Weezer‘s “All My Favorite Songs” and Foo Fighters‘ “Waiting on a War” — did top the Rock Airplay chart, both are by older veteran bands. The remaining two nominees are also by older acts (“The Bandit” by Kings of Leon, “Find My Way” by Paul McCartney), which makes you wonder if Mammoth could perhaps get the most younger votes, as well as some older academy members who loved his father. That combo could easily make “Distance” your 2022 Grammys Rock Song winner.

