2022 Grammys get a new airdate AND a new venue: Here’s when you can watch the postponed music kudos

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 caused case numbers to explode across the globe and threw many winter media events into turmoil. One of those events was the 2022 Grammy Awards, which were originally scheduled for January 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. The recording academy and CBS announced that they were postponing the ceremony, and now we know when trophies will finally be handed out.

The 2022 Grammys have been rescheduled for Sunday night, April 3, at 8:00pm Eastern. But that’s not all. They’re also crossing over to a neighboring state, going live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. But Trevor Noah is still hosting the show, which can be watched either on CBS or streamed live on Paramount+. Unfortunately, holding the Grammys on April 3 means having to postpone another event that had originally been scheduled for that date: the CMT Music Awards, which are being moved to a date later in April that is yet to be announced.

CBS Executive Vice President Jack Sussman said in a statement, “Once we realized the need to move the Grammy Awards to a later date due to current health concerns, we came together quickly with our partners at the Recording Academy and CMT, to strategically reschedule these two incredible music events and utilize the full power of the ViacomCBS ecosystem to promote them. Coming out of an exciting month of college basketball on CBS, we’re thrilled to continue our programming momentum with these two big live events for television in the spring.”

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. added, “We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show. From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community. We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the academy’s mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS has shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of the CMTs and others who worked toward this solution.”

