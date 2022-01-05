2022 Grammys officially postponed due to COVID Omicron variant, but until when?

The Grammys were originally scheduled for January 31, but with the Omicron variant of COVID-19 leading to record infections across the country, the event has officially been postponed, though a new date for the ceremony has yet to be revealed.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show,” said an official joint statement from the academy and the broadcast network. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

These aren’t the first awards put on hold due to the latest COVID surge. The Critics Choice Awards were originally scheduled for Sunday, January 9, but they too had to delay their ceremony. The Grammys were originally planned to return to the indoor Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) after last year’s ceremony adopted a unique hybrid format with performances and prizes in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center just outside the arena. It remains to be seen whether Omicron will cause the Grammys to revamp their format yet again, but with “Daily Show” star Trevor Noah set to host for the second pandemic year in a row, the eventual ceremony should be in good hands.

