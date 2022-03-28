2022 Grammys Premiere Ceremony details: Host, performers, presenters, and where and when to watch

The Grammys have announced all the key details for their Premiere Ceremony, which will take place a few hours before the prime time broadcast on CBS. The vast majority of the awards will be presented during this special streaming event, which can be viewed on April 3 at 3:30pm Eastern/12:30pm Pacific on the Grammys YouTube channel or on Grammy.com.

LeVar Burton is hosting the ceremony at the MGM Grand Conference Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada. Burton is himself a Grammy winner: he claimed Best Spoken Word Album 22 years ago for “The Autobiography Of Martin Luther King Jr.” This year he’s nominated in that same category for “Aftermath,” where he’s up against an eclectic group of recordings ranging from Dave Chappelle to Barack Obama.

The show will open with a group performance by nominated artists Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon, Kalani Pe’a, John Popper, and The Isaacs. Additional performers throughout the ceremony will include Jimmie Allen, Ledisi, Mon Laferte, Allison Russell, and Curtis Stewart. Allen is also slated to present at the ceremony, along with Arlo Parks, Nate Bargatze, Nnenna Freelon, Pierce Freelon, Sylvan Esso, and former Chair of the Recording Academy Board of Trustees Jimmy Jam.

The Premiere Ceremony is often a uniquely exciting event, not just because of how many categories are presented in a relatively short period of time, but because they present an opportunity to hear stellar music from artists and genres that rarely get a showcase in prime time. You might find your next favorite artist in the afternoon.

