Top 4 lessons we learned from Grammys 2022

The 2022 Grammys just happened on April 3, honoring the best in music from September 2020 through September 2021. This year was particularly special, being the first in decades without general field and genre panels to sort out the nominations. With both nominations and winners entirely in the hands of regular voters in the Recording Academy, what did we learn from this year’s show?

#1 – Don’t underestimate the power of Bruno and Anderson

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, together known as Silk Sonic, achieved a clean sweep, taking home all four of their nominations for “Leave the Door Open,” including Record of the Year and Song of the Year. While their song was a big hit, these retro-inspired crooners had a lot of competition, especially from Best New Artist winner Olivia Rodrigo (“Drivers License”) and fellow Grammy darling Billie Eilish (“Happier Than Ever”). Yet, even with all of that, and with even bigger songs nominated alongside them, Silk Sonic managed to win everything.

This is definitely a testament to how beloved both Paak and (especially) Mars are. Since 2016, Mars has not lost a single one of his 13 nominations. Paak has also had an impressive record, having only ever lost three nominations of his 11 total. As such, it’s easy to affirm now that both men are arguably the biggest Grammy darlings we’ve had since, perhaps, Adele, and should never be counted out for wins both in genre fields and in the top categories.

#2 – Getting a lot of nominations doesn’t mean you’ll win any



With no more panels for the majority of categories, one of the interesting stories to follow this year was to see how much your nomination tally influenced your winning chances. While the nominations leader Jon Batiste took home five Grammys, the most this year, other top nominees weren’t so lucky. Doja Cat and H.E.R. each won only one of their eight nominations, while Justin Bieber lost all eight of his. Eilish also went home with none of her seven nominations, as did Lil Nas X with his five noms. So while getting a lot of nominations might feel good, perhaps it’s not as sweet when winning time comes around.

#3 – The general and genre fields are two worlds apart

This year we saw a lot of discrepancies between the general field nominees (and even winners) and the genre fields. H.E.R.’s Song of the Year-nominated “Fight For You,” which many assumed was a lock for Best Visual Media Song, lost to Bo Burnham’s “All Eyes On Me.” Silk Sonic, who swept their general field nominations against multiple strong contenders, tied in Best R&B Performance with Jazmine Sullivan (“Pick Up Your Feelings”); Sullivan’s “Heaux Tales” also beat Jon Batiste’s Album of the Year winner “We Are” for Best R&B Album.

The rap field had a similar situation when Kanye West’s Album of the Year-nominated “Donda” lost Best Rap Album to Tyler, the Creator’s “Call Me If You Get Lost.” This can perhaps be attributed to the three-fields rule implemented this year, where academy members can only vote in three fields and 10 categories (besides the GF). This likely helped people like Sullivan and Burnham, who might have been more appealing to the voters in their genre niches than their GF-nominated competitors. So we have confirmation going forward that getting nominated or winning in the general field can still result in losing in your own genre.

#4 – Grammys love sweeps

Silk Sonic weren’t the only artists to sweep all their nominations this year. Foo Fighters took home their three nominations, sweeping the rock field by taking home Best Rock Performance (“Making A Fire”), Best Rock Song (“Waiting On A War”), and Best Rock Album (Medicine at Midnight). Likewise, Chris Stapleton swept his three Country nominations, taking home Best Country Solo Performance (“You Should Probably Leave”), Best Country Song (“Cold”), and Best Country Album (“Starting Over”). If you move over to the Christian and gospel field, you’ll see that CeCe Winans also swept her three nominations there. Grammy voters might simply prefer checking off their favorite artists over and over again and not spreading the wealth, and we are bound to see this even more without panels.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?