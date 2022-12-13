2022 IDA Documentary Awards: ‘All That Breathes’ wins 3 including Best Feature

The International Documentary Association (IDA) presented awards to the winners in 18 categories for the 38th IDA Documentary Awards on December 10, 2022 at the Paramount Theater in Los Angeles. Shaunak Sen‘s “All That Breathes” went into the evening with four nominations and emerged as a winner of three, including the top prize. See the full list of winners below.

In addition to taking home Best Feature Documentary, Shen was named Best Director and the film’s editor Charlotte Munch Bengtsen won for Best Editing. Of its four nominations, “All That Breathes” lost only the award for Best Cinematography which went to the team on “Fire of Love” instead.

“Fire of Love” was the leader in nominations with five and won twice — it was also victorious in Best Writing. “Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” won for Best Music Documentary and “The Melt Goes On Forever: The Art & Times of David Hammons” won for Best Music Score.

Last year the IDA awarded the top prize to “Flee,” a film that went on to make history by earning three Oscar nominations in the categories for Documentary Feature, International Feature Film and Animated Feature. The IDA had also nominated the eventual Oscar documentary champ “Summer of Soul” and “Writing with Fire” for their award. The year prior they also matched the academy nominees with “Crip Camp,” “Collective” and “Time.” “Crip Camp” was the IDA winner that year while “My Octopus Teacher,” a film the IDA didn’t nominate, was the Oscar champ.

Below is the full list of 2022 IDA Documentary Awards winners:

Best Feature Documentary

All that Breathes (India, United States, United Kingdom | Sideshow and Submarine Deluxe, HBO Documentary Films | Director/Producer: Shaunak Sen | Producers: Aman Mann, Teddy Leifer)

Best Director

Shaunak Sen (All that Breathes) | India, United States, United Kingdom | Sideshow and Submarine Deluxe, HBO Documentary Films.

Best Short Documentary

Haulout (United Kingdom | Rise And Shine World Sales, The New Yorker | Directors/Producers: Evgenia Arbugaeva, Maxim Arbugaev)

Best TV Feature Documentary or Mini-Series

Fannie Lou Hamer’s America (United States | American Documentary, WORLD Channel, PBS | Director: Joy Elaine Davenport | Producer/Executive Producer: Monica Land | Producers: Robert Y. Chang, Hannah Paul | Executive Producers: Selena Lauterer, Erika Dilday, Chris White, Christopher Hastings, Carmen L. Vicencio)

Best Curated Series

POV (Canada, Germany, Myanmar | PBS | Executive Producers: Erika Dilday; Chris White)

Best Episodic Series

Origins of Hip Hop (United States | A&E | Executive Producers: Peter Bittenbender, Slane Hatch, Mark Grande, Brad Abramson, Elaine Frontain Bryant)

Best Multi-Part Documentary

We Need to Talk About Cosby (United States | SHOWTIME Documentary Films, Boardwalk Pictures Production, WKB Industries | Director/Executive Producer: W. Kamau Bell | Executive Producers: Katie A. King, Andrew Fried, Sarina Roma, Jordan Wynn, Dane Lillegard, Vinnie Malhotra)

Best Short-Form Series

POV Shorts (United States | PBS | Producer: Opal H. Bennett | Executive Producers: Erika Dilday, Chris White)

Best Stand-Alone Audio Documentary

Documenting a Death by Euthanasia (United States | The New York Times | Host/Reporter: Lynsey Addario | Sound Engineers: Corey Schreppel, Marion Lozano | Producer: Sayre Quevedo)

Best Multi-Part Audio Documentary or Series

Stolen: Surviving St. Michael’s (Canada | Spotify | Host: Connie Walker | Sound Engineers: Emma Munger, Catherine Anderson | Producers: Ellen Frankman, Max Green, Anya Schultz, Chantelle Bellrichard, Betty Ann Adam)

Best Music Documentary

Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues (United States | Apple TV+ | Director/Producer: Sacha Jenkins | Producers: Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Julie Anderson)

David L. Wolper Student Documentary Award

Requiem for a Whale (Israel | The Steve Tisch School Of Film and Television, Tel-Aviv University | Director/Producer: Ido Weisman)

Best Cinematography

Fire of Love (United State, Canada | National Geographic, NEON | Cinematographers: Maurice Krafft, Katia Krafft, Pablo Alvarez-Mesa)

Best Editing

All That Breathes (India, United States, United Kingdom | Sideshow and Submarine Deluxe, HBO Documentary Films | Editor: Charlotte Munch Bengtsen)

Best Music Score

The Melt Goes On Forever: The Art & Times of David Hammons (United States | Composer: Ramachandra Borcar)

Best Writing

Fire of Love (United State, Canada | National Geographic, NEON | Writers: Sara Dosa, Erin Casper, Jocelyne Chaput, Shane Boris)

ABC News VideoSource Award Winner

Riotsville, U.S.A. (United States | Magnolia Pictures | Directors: Sierra Pettengill | Producers: Mark Bailey, Sara Archambault, Jamila Wignot)

Pare Lorentz Award Winner

Winner: All that Breathes (India, United States, United Kingdom | Sideshow and Submarine Deluxe, HBO Documentary Films | Director/Producer: Shaunak Sen | Producers: Aman Mann, Teddy Leifer)

Honorable Mention: Nuisance Bear (Canada | The New Yorker | Directors/Producers: Jack Weisman, Gabriela Osio Vanden | Producers: Will N. Miller)

