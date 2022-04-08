2022 Lucille Lortel Awards nominations: ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ and ‘Oratorio for Living Things’ lead

Nominations for the 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were announced April 7, 2022 by Lilli Cooper and Lea DeLaria, stars of Broadway’s “POTUS.” The Lortel Awards were created in 1985 to honor outstanding achievement Off-Broadway. The Lucille Lortel Awards are produced by the Off-Broadway League and Lucille Lortel Theatre, with additional support provided by TDF. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on May 1, at NYU Skirball.

Tony Award hopeful Deirdre O’Connell is the recipient of this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. She won a Lortel Award for her riveting solo performance in “Dana H.” at the Vineyard Theatre last year. That production transferred to Broadway in the fall.

Acclaimed playwright David Henry Hwang (“M. Butterfly,” “Yellow Face,” “Soft Power”) is this year’s Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee. His name will be added to a star on the sidewalk outside the Lucille Lortel Theatre on Christopher Street, a permanent monument to Off-Broadway playwrights.

New musicals “Kimberly Akimbo” and “Oratorio For Living Things” lead the nominations tally with 6 each, including Outstanding Musical. “Kimberly Akimbo” is set to transfer to Broadway in the fall, and managed an impressive four acting nominations across the two gender-neutral acting categories, for stars Victoria Clark, Justin Cooley, Bonnie Milligan, and Ethan Slater. “Oratorio for Living Things” popped up in the Lortel’s first ever Outstanding Ensemble category.

Find a list of complete nominations below:

Outstanding Play

“Coal Country”

Produced by Audible and The Public Theater

Written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen

“English”

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company and Roundabout Theatre Company

Written by Sanaz Toossi

“Letters of Suresh”

Produced by Second Stage Theater

Written by Rajiv Joseph

“On Sugarland”

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop

Written by Aleshea Harris

“Prayer for the French Republic”

Produced by Manhattan Theatre Club

Written by Joshua Harmon

Outstanding Musical

“Black No More”

Produced by The New Group

Book by John Ridley, Lyrics by Tariq Trotter, Music by Tariq Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser, and Daryl Waters

“Intimate Apparel”

Produced by Lincoln Center Theater

Music by Ricky Ian Gordon, Libretto by Lynn Nottage

“Kimberly Akimbo”

Produced by Atlantic Theater Company

Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire, Music by Jeanine Tesori,

Based on the Play by David Lindsay-Abaire

“Oratorio For Living Things”

Produced by Ars Nova

By Heather Christian

Outstanding Revival

“ASSASSINS”

Produced by Classic Stage Company

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Book by John Weidman, From an Idea by Charles Gilbert, Jr.

“The Chinese Lady”

Produced by Ma-Yi Theater Company, presented by The Public Theater, a Barrington Stage Company and Ma-Yi Theater Company production

Written by Lloyd Suh

“TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992”

Produced by Signature Theatre

Written by Anna Deavere Smith

Outstanding Solo Show

“Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord”

Produced by New York Theatre Workshop

Written and Performed by Kristina Wong

“LITTLE GIRL BLUE”

Produced by Rashad V. Chambers, Willette & Manny Klausner, E. Clayton Cornelious/Joshua Morgan, Victoria Bondoc, McCabe Productions LLC, Live & In Color

Written by Laiona Michelle, Additional Materials by Devanand Janki, Music and Lyrics by Various Composers

Performed by Laiona Michelle

Outstanding Director

David Cromer – “Prayer for the French Republic”

John Doyle – “ASSASSINS”

Lee Sunday Evans – “Oratorio For Living Things”

Taibi Magar – “TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992”

Whitney White – “On Sugarland”

Outstanding Choreographer

Bill T. Jones – “Black No More”

Raja Feather Kelly – “On Sugarland”

Danny Mefford – “Kimberly Akimbo”

Josh Prince – “Trevor: A New Musical”

Randy Skinner – “Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood”

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Stephanie Berry – “On Sugarland”

W. Tré Davis – “Tambo & Bones”

Elizabeth Marvel – “Long Day’s Journey Into Night”

Shannon Tyo – “The Chinese Lady”

Mary Wiseman – “At the Wedding”

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

Abena – “Nollywood Dreams”

Betsy Aidem – “Prayer for the French Republic”

Francis Benhamou – “Prayer for the French Republic”

Jacob Ming-Trent – “The Alchemist”

Thom Sesma – “Letters of Suresh”

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

Kearstin Piper Brown – “Intimate Apparel”

Victoria Clark – “Kimberly Akimbo”

Justin Cooley – “Kimberly Akimbo”

Tamika Lawrence – “Black No More”

Ahmad Maksoud – “The Visitor”

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical

Steven Boyer – “Kimberly Akimbo”

Bonnie Milligan – “Kimberly Akimbo”

Ethan Slater – “ASSASSINS”

Will Swenson – “ASSASSINS”

Lillias White – “Black No More”

Outstanding Ensemble

“English”

“Oratorio For Living Things”

“TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992”

Outstanding Scenic Design

Wilson Chin – “Space Dogs”

Marsha Ginsberg – “English”

Adam Rigg – “cullud wattah”

Adam Rigg – “On Sugarland”

David Rockwell, Christopher and Justin Swader – “SEVEN DEADLY SINS”

Outstanding Costume Design

Ari Fulton – “Confederates”

Gregory Gale – “Fairycakes”

Dominique Fawn Hill – “Tambo & Bones”

Márion Talán de la Rosa – “Oratorio For Living Things”

Catherine Zuber – “Intimate Apparel”

Outstanding Lighting Design

Isabella Byrd – “Sanctuary City”

Lap Chi Chu – “Morning Sun”

Jeff Croiter – “Black No More”

Stacey Derosier – “sandblasted”

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew – “Oratorio For Living Things”

Outstanding Sound Design

Mikhail Fiksel – “Tambo & Bones”

Nick Kourtides – “Oratorio For Living Things”

Fabian Obispo – “The Chinese Lady”

Mikaal Sulaiman – “Sanctuary City”

Darron L West – “TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992”

Outstanding Projection Design

David Bengali and Hana S. Kim – The Visitor

Shawn Duan – Letters of Suresh

Shawn Duan – The Chinese Lady

Yee Eun Nam – Long Day’s Journey Into Night

Caite Hevner – Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

HONORARY AWARDS

Lifetime Achievement Award

Deirdre O’Connell

Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee

David Henry Hwang