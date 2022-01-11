2022 Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards nominations: Oscar hopefuls ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye,’ ‘House of Gucci’ …

The Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild got a jump on the Oscars by announcing nominations on January 11. Of the 10 films that remain in the running for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the Oscars, eight are vying for these precursor prizes. “House of Gucci,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “Coming 2 America” and “The Suicide Squad” reaped three bids apiece with the guild; “Cruella,” “Dune” and “No Time to Die” earned two each; and “West Side Story” has one.

Two films still in contention at the Academy Awards — “Cyrano” and “Nightmare Alley” — were snubbed by the guild. Conversely, five of the MUAHS favorites — “Being the Ricardos,” “Black Widow,” “Don’t Look Up,” “In the Heights” and “The Matrix Resurrections” — didn’t make the cut with the academy in phase 1 of voting.

The 9th annual Makeup Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards are set for February 17. The Oscar and Emmy-winning makeup artist Michèle Burke and the Emmy-winning hair stylist Joy Zapata will be feted with Lifetime Achievement Awards.

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

“Black Widow” (Paul Gooch, Paula Price, Deborah LaMia Denaver)

“Coming 2 America” (Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge)

“Don’t Look Up” (Liz Bernstrom, Julie LeShane, Claudia Moriel, Joseph Dulude ll)

“No Time to Die” (Daniel Phillips)

“The Suicide Squad” (Heba Thorisdottir, Greg Funk, Sabrina Wilson, Jillian Erickson)

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

“Being the Ricardos” (Ana Lozano, David Craig Forrest, Kyra Panchenko, Denise Paulson)

“Cruella” (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common)

“Dune” (Donald Mowat, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Rocky Faulkner, Jennifer Stanfield)

‘House of Gucci” (Jana Carboni, Sarah Tanno, Daniel Lawson Johnston, Stefania Pellegini)

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Linda Dowds, Ashleigh Chavis-Wolfe, Renee Goodwin)

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

“Coming 2 America” (Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi)

“Dune” (Donald Mowat, Love Larson, Eva von Bahr, Rocky Faulkner)

“House of Gucci” (Göran Lundström, Federica Castelli)

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Justin Raleigh, Kelly Golden, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz)

“The Suicide Squad” (Shane Mahan, Brian Sipe, Matt Sprunger, Greg Funk)

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

“Coming 2 America” (Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz)

“In The Heights” (Betsy Reyes, Valerie Velez, Annemarie Bradley-Sherron, Diedre Harris)

“No Time to Die” (Daniel Phillips)

“The Matrix Resurrections” (Flora Moody, Shunika Terry, Kerrie Smith)

“The Suicide Squad” (Janine Rath-Thompson, Michelle Diamantides, Melizah Wheat, Kristen Saia)

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

“Being the Ricardos” (Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio)

“Cruella” (Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Julia Vernon)

“House of Gucci” (Giuliano Mariano, Frederic Aspiras, Alexis Continente, Anna Carin Lock)

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Stephanie Ingram, Betty Lou Skinner, Heather Hawkins, Bryson Conley)

“West Side Story” (Kay Georgiou, Jerry DeCarlo)

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?