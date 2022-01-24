2022 MPSE Golden Reel nominations: Best Sound Oscar frontrunner ‘Dune’ reaps three bids

All five of our predicted Oscar nominees for Best Sound number among the contenders for the Golden Reel Awards bestowed by the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) as announced on Jan. 24.

Oscar frontrunner “Dune” reaped three bids across the six film categories as did two of its closest Oscar rivals, “The Matrix Resurrections” and “A Quiet Place Part II” (plus “Nightmare Alley”). The other two expected Oscar nominees — “Belfast” and “West Side Story” — had to make do with one nomination apiece from the MPSE.

The upcoming Oscars mark the second year for the new Best Sound category, which combines Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. There can be up to six nominees from a film: one production sound mixer, two supervising sound editors and three re-recording mixers. Last year, “Sound of Metal” won this award after being shut out by the MPSE despite a leading five bids.

In 2020 the war film “1917” won Best Sound Mixing while the auto racing drama “Ford v Ferrari” claimed the Best Sound Editing honor. Over the past decade, the two categories matched a half dozen times: “Inception” (2010), “Hugo” (2011), “Gravity” (2013), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015), “Dunkirk” (2017) and “Bohemian Rhapsody” (2018) claimed both honors.

The Golden Reel Awards winners will be revealed during a virtual ceremony on March 13. Director Ron Howard will be feted with the MPSE Filmmaker Award.

SOUND EFFECTS & FOLEY

“Belfast”

“Dune”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Nightmare Alley”

“No Time to Die”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

DIALOGUE & ADR

“Dune”

“Last Night in Soho”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Nightmare Alley”

“The Power of the Dog”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

MUSIC

“Dune”

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”

“In the Heights”

“The Matrix Resurrections”

“Nightmare Alley”

“A Quiet Place Part II”

“tick tick…BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

ANIMATION

“Encanto”

“Luca”

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Sing 2”

DOCUMENTARY

“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry”

“Flee”

“Summer of Soul”

“Val”

“The Velvet Underground”

FOREIGN LANGUAGE EFFECTS/ FOLEY/ DIALOGUE/ ADR

“Cliff Walkers”

“The Hand of God”

“A Hero”

“Titane”

“A Writer’s Odyssey”

