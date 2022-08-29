2022 MTV VMA winners: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User Huerco for an excellent score of 73.33% when predicting the 2022 MTV VMA winners on Sunday. Our top scorer is ahead of seven people — proferu, Albert_Cresto_AlCresto, evermorestyle, dodofushi, feelspecial, officialguh and puerta16 — at 66.67%. Huerco has also has a great point score of 8,981 by by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 700 people worldwide predicted these Video Music Awards champs with our top scorer getting 11 of 15 categories correct. That included some tough ones like Bad Bunny (Performer of the Year), Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow (Collaboration), Red Hot Chili Peppers (Rock Video) and Lisa (K-Pop Video).

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our eight Gold Derby Editors predicting, Charles Bright and Daniel Montgomery are tied at 40.00%. We then have a five-way tie at 33.33% for Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon, Joyce Eng, Christopher Rosen and myself. Paul Sheehan follows at 26.67%. See Editors’ scores.

PREDICTthe 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions