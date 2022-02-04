Oscar Experts slugfest: Our final nomination predictions in all 23 categories [WATCH]

We’ve made it. Oscar nominations will be announced Tuesday, Feb. 8 by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross in all 23 categories. So Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to make their final(ish) predictions in all 23 categories.

We go through all the categories from bottom to top. Most lineups we agree on, though one of us has both Beyonce (“Be Alive” from “King Richard”) and Jay-Z (“Guns Go Bang” from “The Harder They Fall”) in Best Original Song while the other has neither. We also lament the merger of the sound categories because having two may could’ve helped out a fringe Best Picture contender.

In the main categories, we did surgery on our Best Actress lineups after Thursday’s BAFTA nominations, which saw Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) as the only contender to hit every precursor. One of us is going with a Neon contender not named Kristen Stewart. We’ve both re-inserted Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”) in that open fifth Best Actor slot as well, but one even went a step further.

Best Picture presents the biggest headache with a handful of possibilities, including “Being the Ricardos,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Drive My Car,” “Nightmare Alley” and “The Lost Daughter,” for that final 10th spot. But could we get a surprise snub as well?

Elsewhere, we struggle going with the consensus screenplay picks, ponder a “what if?” with “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and try to explain “Spencer’s” downfall.

