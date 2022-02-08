Oscar Experts slugfest: Kristen Stewart in, Lady Gaga out! Analyzing those wild 2022 nominations [WATCH]

You’re probably still recovering from Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, and well, same. Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to break down the snubs, surprises and head-scratchers in all 23 categories.

The biggest shocker was Lady Gaga‘s snub in Best Actress. The “House of Gucci” star was the only Best Actress contender to hit all the major precursors this season — and had a New York Film Critics Circle win to boot — but she was left out, while Kristen Stewart, who was losing steam following her Screen Actors Guild Award snub and “Spencer’s” overall industry underperformance, made the cut alongside Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”). So how did Gaga get goose-egged?

“House of Gucci” underperformed in general with just one nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling as Jared Leto also missed the Best Supporting Actor cut and the film was shut out of costumes. What went wrong there?

Another big snub was Denis Villeneuve being left out of Best Director while “Dune” snagged 10 nominations. Though neither of us actually predicted his snub, we did discuss the possibility of it happening last week.

“The Power of the Dog” led the way with 12 bids and basically maxed out, earning double supporting actor bids and a production design nomination that was far from guaranteed. Is Best Picture a done deal?

Elsewhere, we explain how Judi Dench got in over her “Belfast” co-star Caitriona Balfe and try to stage a Spider-Man reunion at the Oscars.

