2022 Oscar nominations: Full list of nominees in all 23 categories at the 94th Academy Awards

The 2022 Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday, February 8 live from Los Angeles. Emmy winner Leslie Jordan and Emmy nominee Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the nomination ceremony, reading off nominees in all 23 categories. The announcement was live-streamed online via the Oscars website, accessible at both Oscar.com and Oscars.org. In addition to the academy’s main site, the nominations streamed live online via Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The 94th Academy Awards air live on ABC on March 27 with the ceremony set to kick off from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood at 5:00 p.m. PT/ 8:00 p.m. ET.
Scroll down to see the full list of nominations in all 23 competitive categories at the 94th Academy Awards.
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actress
Best Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best Supporting Actor
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Original Screenplay
Best Cinematography
Best Costume Design
Best Film Editing
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Original Score
Best Original Song
Best Production Design
Best Sound
Best Visual Effects
Best International Feature
Best Animated Feature
Best Animated Short
Best Documentary Feature
Best Documentary Short
Best Live Action Short
Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?