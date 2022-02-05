2022 Oscar nominations predictions slugfest: Contributors debate the most unpredictable races in years [WATCH]

“’We’re here to talk about the high holy day – the Oscars! And of course the nominations, which are being announced just in a few days time,” Gold Derby senior editor Rob Licuria proclaims about one of the most unpredictable Oscars races in years. “There is so much to talk about because this Oscar season is wacky, it’s mental, it’s crazy, it’s so unpredictable; and that’s exactly how I like it!”

Licuria is joined by contributors Charles Bright and Tony Ruiz to dish who and what to expect on the morning of the announcement of the 94th Oscars nominations in all 23 Academy Award categories, scheduled to take place in a live presentation on Tuesday, February 8 at 5:18 a.m. and hosted by Leslie Jordan (“Will & Grace”) and Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”). Watch our Oscars nominations predictions slugfest video above.

After the guys debate what is in and what is likely out in the top Best Picture race, their attention turns to the four main acting categories, with numerous contenders jockeying for the final five slots, with Best Actress causing the most head-scratching.

“Who would have thought that by this point in time, few days before the Oscar nominations, that the only actress who has all the actual precursors that you would need to be completely 100% a frontrunner, would be Lady Gaga,” Licuria exclaims, referring to the “House of Gucci” star, already an Oscar winner for her song from “A Star is Born,” who is the only contender in the category to have bids from the Screen Actors Guild, the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice Awards and now BAFTA.

“The biggest surprise to me is that I agree with you,” Ruiz jokes. “We have that consensus, you know, without a single strong narrative for somebody else. That puts her in a really good position.” Bright agrees wholeheartedly, noting that he has “her number two at the moment, but I also have her in my number one position at SAG. I think she’s gonna win SAG, and if she does in fact win SAG, then I’m moving her up to number one!”

The discussion then turns to those nominees each of them hope will make it in to the final list next week, as they advocate for their favorites in categories ranging from Best Documentary Feature and Best Documentary Short, Best Score, Best Song and Best Animated Feature to name just a few.

