And they’re off: Oscar nominations voting starts Jan. 27 and runs just 6 days

On Jan. 27, the motion picture academy turns on the website that allows its 9,487 members to cast their votes for the Oscars online. For the third year in a row, this will be the only way for voters to weigh in with their nominations. 2019 marked the final time that the academy put paper ballots into the post for those members who requested to fill them out by hand.

Voters only have six days (till next Tuesday, Feb. 1) to decide on their picks for best pic at the Oscars as well as their favorite achievements in their respective branches. This is the shortest voting period on record and matches that of both 2021 and 2020. It is down from eight days in each of 2018 and 2019 and nine in 2017.

Nominations will be announced on February 8. Final voting runs from March 17 to March 22. The 94th annual Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 27 and air live nationwide on ABC.

Several weeks before the 2022 Oscar nominations voting began, the actors unveiled their slate of contenders as did the makeup artists and hairstylists and visual effects wizards. The art directors, cinematographers, costume designers, sound editors, sound mixers revealed their rosters in the days leading up to Thursday. The directors, film editors, producers and writers waited until then to weigh in with their picks.

