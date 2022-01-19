Oscar Experts predictions slugfest: Colman? Kidman? Who even is the Best Actress frontrunner now? [WATCH]

What a difference a week makes. Since Kristen Stewart was snubbed by the Screen Actors Guild Awards last Wednesday, she has tumbled down the odds, losing the No. 1 spot in Best Actress for the first time this season to Olivia Colman. So is Colman really the new favorite? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are here to once again discuss the chaotic Best Actress race and more.

Stewart is still in second in the overall odds, but in our personal predictions, she’s a lot lower — and out of the top five in one case. While her winning chances seem slim now, especially with “Spencer” underperforming within the industry (see: just four BAFTA longlist mentions), is a nomination totally out of reach?

SEE Olivia Colman dethrones Kristen Stewart in Best Actress Oscar odds, but should the Queen of Upsets be the favorite?

Stewart’s drop has left a scramble in the search for a new frontrunner. While Colman is currently in first, neither the “Lost Daughter” star nor others like Nos. 3-5 Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) and their fellow SAG Awards nominee Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”), who’s in ninth, feel overwhelmingly strong to pull away from the pack. And while neither of us foresee Colman winning at the SAG Awards, there’s a potential scenario at BAFTA in which Colman is the only one of these contenders to make the final six lineup whether as a top two vote-getter, guaranteeing a spot, or as one of the four jury picks.

Elsewhere, we take another look at “Nightmare Alley,” which is coming to streaming on two platforms, HBO Max and Hulu, sooner than expected on Feb. 1 (aka the final day of Oscar voting) and talk about the un-submitted “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from “Encanto.”

