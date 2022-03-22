Why the 2022 Oscars are beginning to look a lot like 6 years ago when ‘Spotlight’ reigned

No two Oscar years are exactly alike, but to paraphrase a quote often attributed to Mark Twain, history may not repeat itself but it does rhyme. In this case, the current Oscar race kinda reminds me of six years ago — the 2016 Oscars honoring the films of 2015. That Best Picture race was all over the place before “Spotlight” eventually upset to win. Here are some of the parallels I’m noticing as well as how the circumstances differ.

“CODA” is like “Spotlight” — The films themselves are vastly different, but they’re both smaller-scale films without a ton of nominations compared to the year’s top contenders (“Spotlight” had six, “CODA” has three). But both received a significant boost when they won the SAG Award for their ensemble casts. And “Spotlight” had a strong rooting factor (underdog reporters against the powerful Catholic Church) that helped it clinch the win against a tonally chillier film (“The Revenant”).

But there are a lot of differences between these two, of course. First off, “Spotlight” earned directing and editing nominations that “CODA” doesn’t have, and it’s been generations since any film won Best Picture after missing both of those. “Spotlight” also won the Critics Choice Award and had a BAFTA nom for Best Picture, which “CODA” does not. However, “CODA” won the Producers Guild Award, while “Spotlight” lost that to “The Big Short.” So this feels like the most tenuous comparison of the three that I’m making, but the other two feel a lot closer to where we stand.

“The Power of the Dog” is like “The Revenant” — “The Revenant” earned 12 Oscar nominations, exceeding our expectations, including a nom for a supporting actor (Tom Hardy) who’d had limited precursor support. It ran away with Best Director (Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu), but the dark period drama was divisive, so even though it won Best Picture at the BAFTAs, it probably didn’t have enough consensus support to win on the Oscars’ preferential ballot in that category.

“The Power of the Dog” is also a period film that exceeded our expectations with 12 Oscar nominations including a nom for a supporting actor (Jesse Plemons) who’d had limited precursor support. It also won Best Picture at the BAFTAs. But it’s not a warm, huggable movie. You don’t necessarily need to be to win Best Picture (“12 Years a Slave” and “Parasite” for instance, while great films, certainly aren’t what you’d call huggable). So while “Power,” like “The Revenant,” looks like it’s going to run away with Best Director (Jane Campion), Best Picture might go to the film that pushes your emotional buttons more directly.

That said, there are differences here too. “The Revenant” was divisive with critics, while “The Power of the Dog” was an almost universally acclaimed critics’ darling. “Power of the Dog” also won the Critics Choice Award — not to mention the Gold Derby Award — where “The Revenant” didn’t. So “Power” might not be as divisive as “The Revenant” was, giving it a stronger chance to win the Oscar. And if this really is like six years ago, remember that the aforementioned PGA winner that year, “The Big Short,” didn’t win the top Oscar, so “CODA” certainly doesn’t have Best Picture in the bag.

“Dune” is like “Mad Max: Fury Road” — Every few years there comes a fan-favorite technical juggernaut that ends up sweeping below-the-line craft categories to the extent that it ends up with more trophies than the film that wins the top category. That happened with “Mad Max.” It won six Oscars for its film editing, sound mixing, sound editing, costumes, production design, and makeup/hairstyling, even though it was always considered an underdog for Best Picture.

Similarly, “Dune” is a desert-set sci-fi epic and an underdog for Best Picture (especially after being snubbed for Best Director, a category even “Mad Max” scored a nom in), but it’s also favored in our odds as of this writing to win the most Oscars: six, all in craft categories, just like “Mad Max.” So by the time the Oscars ceremony gets to its above-the-line categories, it might look like “Dune” is surging its way towards a Best Picture upset (never say never), but that might be a mirage caused by its disproportionately high production values.

While no comparison is ever perfect, parallels can be helpful in understanding precedents and trends in academy members’ behavior. It can also lead you astray, though. The academy has changed drastically in the years since “Spotlight,” “The Revenant,” and “Mad Max” squared off: membership has expanded and diversified, which may be what gave a boost to artier Best Picture winners like “Parasite” and “Nomadland.” Trends are real, but as we’ve learned many times in recent years, they’re never gospel.

