Oscar Experts predictions slugfest: The case for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ [WATCH]

We’ve swung into 2022, but will “Spider-Man: No Way Home” swing into the Best Picture lineup? Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng are back to break down Spidey’s Oscar candidacy (be warned of spoilers), “Don’t Look Up‘s” explosive debut and more.

Since we last convened, “No Way Home” has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office and the Sony and Marvel brain trust confirmed that they will indeed be going full force on a Best Picture campaign for Peter Parker. And that just opened up a multiverse of reactions. “No Way Home,” which is currently 15th in the Best Picture odds, likely would not win Best Picture if it made the cut (let’s be real), but shouldn’t the most commercially successful and one of the most well-received movies of the year be considered?

SEE Oscar Experts Typing: Can ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ really swing into Best Picture?

Even if “No Way Home” comes up short in the main category, it could help the Best Actor campaign of one of its stars, Andrew Garfield. The two-time “Amazing” Spider-Man reprised his role to great success and adoration — not unlike the love he’s been receiving for “Tick, Tick… Boom!” Is this the Year of Andrew Garfield?

The other big film that dominated the discourse into the new year was “Don’t Look Up.” Adam McKay‘s climate change allegory is predictably divisive but was also a huge hit (according to Netflix) and has vocal industry support. While it’s probably too polarizing for a Best Picture win, we contemplate a third directing bid for McKay, but at who’s expense?

Elsewhere, one of us drops Jared Leto (for good?) and we tease some SAG Awards predictions.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar nominees and other awards shows

Oscar odds for Best Picture What will win?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?