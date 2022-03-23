Oscar Experts slugfest: Our final 2022 winner predictions in all 23 categories [WATCH]

We’ve made it. The 94th Academy Awards are upon us on Sunday. And even though the Oscars won’t #PresentAll23 categories on the main show, Gold Derby editors and Experts Christopher Rosen and Joyce Eng will cover all 23 here with their final predictions.

Taking a page out of the Oscars’ playbook, we start with the eight categories that have been bumped to the pre-show: the three shorts, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Sound, Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Film Editing. Of these, editing is the most unpredictable and yet we somehow have landed on the same film.

Getting into the main ceremony categories, one of the many questions is how many Oscars will “Dune” win. It’s expected to win six below the line, but if it does suffer a loss, where would it be? Neither of us has it winning six. Both screenplay categories have turned upside down in recent weeks, and while “CODA” looks solid to take adapted now, original is very much up in the air after “Don’t Look Up” entered the chat with a Writers Guild of America Award victory over “Licorice Pizza,” the BAFTA champ long thought of to be in a two-horse race in this category with “Belfast.”

Three of the acting categories seem set in stone, but Best Actress is still ripe for a surprise even with Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”) being a soft favorite after Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice Awards victories. One of us has gone back to the OG frontrunner. And while Jane Campion feels like a lock for Best Director, is that going to be the only Oscar that “The Power of the Dog” wins? With trophies at SAG, WGA and the Producers Guild of America Awards, “CODA” has a ton of momentum to claim Best Picture and break a ton of stats in the process. But you still can’t count out a 12-time nominee like “The Power of the Dog.”

Elsewhere, we discuss Van Morrison‘s absence from the performance lineup and the latest round of Oscar presenters, which will now unofficially includes Rachel Zegler.

