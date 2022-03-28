Sassy reactions to the Oscar winners (and losers) from our film forum posters

Our forum posters, many of whom are Hollywood insiders hiding behind screen names, were quick to sound off with their 2022 Oscar winner reactions. As they discussed the unfolding ceremony on March 27, they cheered for their favorite films and lamented the fact that others had lost..

Over the past 93 years the Academy Awards have learned that it’s impossible to please everybody, and this year is no exception. Below is just a sampling of the brutally honest comments of our sassy forum posters concerning the 2022 Oscar winners. Take a read and then jump in here if you’re brave enough.

Best Picture

“Belfast” Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

“CODA” Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

“Don’t Look Up” Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

“Drive My Car” Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

“Dune” Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

“King Richard” Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

“Licorice Pizza” Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

“Nightmare Alley” Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

“The Power of the Dog” Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

“West Side Story” Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

Best Director

“Belfast” Kenneth Branagh

“Drive My Car” Ryusuke Hamaguchi

“Licorice Pizza” Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Power of the Dog” Jane Campion

“West Side Story” Steven Spielberg

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter”

Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers”

Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos”

Kristen Stewart in “Spencer”

Best Actor

Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog”

Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!”

Will Smith in “King Richard”

Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter”

X – Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story”

Judi Dench in “Belfast”

Kirsten Dunst in “The Power of the Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis in “King Richard”

FreemanGriffin: Ariana DeBose!!!!!!! (: (: (: (: She swept!

Sean C: Anita officially enters the history books with Vito Corleone and the Joker!

laslo: A second Latina winner is what we deserve!

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds in “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur in “CODA”

Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog”

J.K. Simmons in “Being the Ricardos”

Kodi Smit-McPhee in “The Power of the Dog”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“CODA” Screenplay by Siân Heder

“Drive My Car” Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

“Dune” Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

“The Lost Daughter” Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

“The Power of the Dog” Written by Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay

“Belfast” Written by Kenneth Branagh

“Don’t Look Up” Screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay & David Sirota

“King Richard” Written by Zach Baylin

“Licorice Pizza” Written by Paul Thomas Anderson

“The Worst Person in the World” Written by Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier

Best Cinematography

X – “Dune” Greig Fraser

“Nightmare Alley” Dan Laustsen

“The Power of the Dog” Ari Wegner

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” Bruno Delbonnel

“West Side Story” Janusz Kaminski

Atypical: So history not made for Ari Wegner. Sad. Oh well.

Best Costume Design

“Cruella” Jenny Beavan

“Cyrano” Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

“Dune” Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

“Nightmare Alley” Luis Sequeira

“West Side Story” Paul Tazewell

Best Film Editing

“Don’t Look Up” Hank Corwin

X – “Dune” Joe Walker

“King Richard” Pamela Martin

“The Power of the Dog” Peter Sciberras

“tick, tick…BOOM!” Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Coming 2 America” Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

“Cruella” Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

“Dune” Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

X – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

“House of Gucci” Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Best Original Score

“Don’t Look Up” Nicholas Britell

X – “Dune” Hans Zimmer

“Encanto” Germaine Franco

“Parallel Mothers” Alberto Iglesias

“The Power of the Dog” Jonny Greenwood

nevkm: Zimmer…ugh.

Atypical: Far better scores in the lineup, but whatever.

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from “King Richard”

Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast”

Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”

Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”

Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

Best Production Design

X – “Dune” Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

“Nightmare Alley” Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

“The Power of the Dog” Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

“West Side Story” Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Anna Artdeco: “Dune” sweep happening. We love to see it.

Best Sound

“Belfast” Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

X – “Dune” Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

“No Time to Die” Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

“The Power of the Dog” Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

“West Side Story” Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Best Visual Effects

X – “Dune” Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

“Free Guy” Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

“No Time to Die” Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

roger88: A “Mad Max: Fury Road”-esque run.

Best International Feature

“Drive My Car” Japan

“Flee” Denmark

“The Hand of God” Italy

“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” Bhutan

“The Worst Person in the World” Norway

Best Animated Feature

X – “Encanto” Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

“Flee” Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

“Luca” Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

“The Mitchells vs. the Machines” Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

“Raya and the Last Dragon” Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

abelfenty: “Flee” was robbed.

TheLordMan: “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” won the most awards yet lost this. Makes sense.

Ziggiy: “Encanto” won? I’m SHOCKED!?!?

Best Animated Short

“Affairs of the Art” Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

“Bestia” Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

“Boxballet” Anton Dyakov

“Robin Robin” Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

X – “The Windshield Wiper” Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

fivestar: How in the world did “The Windshield Wiper” win? I swear it’s one of the weirdest things I’ve ever seen in my life.

Best Documentary Feature

“Ascension” Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

“Attica” Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

“Flee” Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

“Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

“Writing with Fire” Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

Best Documentary Short

“Audible” Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

“Lead Me Home” Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

X – “The Queen of Basketball” Ben Proudfoot

“Three Songs for Benazir” Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

“When We Were Bullies” Jay Rosenblatt

Best Live Action Short

“Ala Kachuu – Take and Run” Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

“The Dress” Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

X – “The Long Goodbye” Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

“On My Mind” Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

“Please Hold” K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

Almond: Oscar winner Riz let’s gooo.

Brayfers: Academy Award Winner RIZ AHMED !!

