Which Best Actor Oscar nominee has the longest (and shortest) screen time?

When it comes to the Best Actor Oscar category, voters tend to go for lengthier performances. The majority of lead male winners, including eight of the last 10, have had at least 70 minutes of screen time in their respective films. Just two years ago, Joaquin Phoenix’s 103-minute performance in “Joker” became the fifth longest to ever win the award. It was, however, immediately followed by one nearly 40 minutes shorter, and there is a strong chance that an even smaller performance will be chosen this year.

Anthony Hopkins took the 2021 Best Actor trophy for his one hour, five minutes, and 14 seconds of work in “The Father,” which amounts to 67.29% of the film. The performance, though nearly three times as long as his first lead winning one in “The Silence of the Lambs” (1992), is still one of the five shortest to be honored in this category since the turn of the century. This year, the lead male contenders boast the lowest screen time average since 2012, when Jean Dujardin prevailed for his 58-minute, 15-second performance in “The Artist.”

The 2022 Best Actor nominees have an average screen time of one hour, eight minutes, and three seconds, or 53.46% of their films. These averages are lower than those of the 2021 group by 25 seconds and 7.01%. The last 10 winners of this award have had a screen time average of one hour, 23 minutes, and 57 seconds (or 66.89%).

The current Best Actor contender with the most screen time is Andrew Garfield, who appears in one hour, 32 minutes, and 13 seconds (or 75.84%) of “tick, tick… BOOM!.” Only 12 longer performances have been recognized here in the past 10 years, and the academy has only ever awarded 14 larger lead male roles (eight in terms of percentage). Garfield was first nominated five years ago for his starring turn in “Hacksaw Ridge,” which is 18 minutes and 48 seconds (and 23.10%) shorter than this one.

In a close second place is Will Smith, whose performance in “King Richard” lasts for one hour, 30 minutes, and 10 seconds, or 62.33% of the film. This is the 26th time that at least two actors with over 90 minutes of screen time have faced off in this category and the eighth time in 10 years. Smith’s first two Oscar bids came for his significantly larger roles in “Ali” (2002; one hour, 57 minutes, and 22 seconds, or 74.97%) and “The Pursuit of Happyness” (2007; one hour, 42 minutes, and 19 seconds, or 87.15%). The former performance is the eighth longest ever nominated for this award, while the latter ranks fifth on the corresponding percentage list.

In the middle slot is Benedict Cumberbatch, whose role in “The Power of the Dog” amounts to 58 minutes and 37 seconds, or 45.55% of the film. He first caught the attention of Oscar voters in 2015 with his performance in “The Imitation Game,” which is 13 minutes and four seconds (and 17.47%) lengthier than this one. This year’s lead male lineup is the 16th to include at least three actors with less than an hour of screen time and the first since 2004, when Sean Penn (“Mystic River”) prevailed over Johnny Depp (“Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”) and Ben Kingsley (“House of Sand and Fog”).

Next is Javier Bardem, who appears in 55 minutes and 38 seconds (or 42.11%) of “Being the Ricardos.” This is his third bid in this category, having previously been recognized for his much longer performances in “Before Night Falls” (2001; one hour, 29 minutes, and 51 seconds) and “Biutiful” (2011; one hour, 41 minutes, 55 seconds). He won in 2008 for his supporting turn in “No Country for Old Men,” which amounts to 28 minutes and 54 seconds and falls exactly five minutes below that category’s winner average.

The lead male nominee with the least screen time this year is Denzel Washington, whose 43-minute and 36-second role in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” takes up 41.48% of the film. In terms of actual time, it is the shortest performance to be nominated for this award since Forest Whitaker’s winning one in “The Last King of Scotland” (2007) and would be the 13th shortest to take the prize. Washington previously won here for his one hour, 13 minutes, and 16 seconds of work in “Training Day” (2002) and in the supporting category for his 33-minute, 12-second performance in “Glory” (1990). His seven lead and two supporting bids amount to a screen time total of 11 hours, 26 minutes, and 45 seconds.

