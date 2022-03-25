2022 Oscars Best Cinematography nominees include two potential record breakers

The films in contention for the 2022 Best Cinematography Oscar are “Dune,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” and “West Side Story.” Our odds currently favor “Dune” (10/3) taking the prize, followed in order by “The Power of the Dog” (18/5), “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (4/1), “West Side Story” (9/2), and “Nightmare Alley” (9/2).

This is the seventh time that Janusz Kaminski (“West Side Story”) has vied for this award, making him one of the 26 most-nominated lensers ever. With the exception of “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly” (2008), all of the films for which he has been recognized were directed by Steven Spielberg, with the preceding five being “Schindler’s List” (1994), “Amistad” (1998), “Saving Private Ryan” (1999), “War Horse” (2012), and “Lincoln” (2013). He finished first in the 1994 and 1999 races and could now become the 11th person to achieve a third cinematography win.

Bruno Delbonnel (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) has five past bids to his name for “Amelie” (2002), “A Very Long Engagement” (2005), “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2010), “Inside Llewyn Davis” (2014), and “Darkest Hour” (2018). His film is the 15th primarily black-and-white one to earn a notice for its cinematography since 1968, the year the academy began nominating them alongside color films in a single category. It is the fifth such feature to be added to the list in four years, having been preceded by winners “Roma” (2019) and “Mank” (2021) as well as nominees “Cold War” (2019) and “The Lighthouse” (2020).

Greig Fraser (“Dune”) and Dan Laustsen (“Nightmare Alley”) have each been recognized here once before, for “Lion” (2017) and “The Shape of Water” (2018), respectively. Laustsen already faced Delbonnel on his first outing, and both were bested in that case by Roger Deakins (“Blade Runner 2049”).

The only newcomer in this bunch is Ari Wegner (“The Power of the Dog”), who has made history as the category’s second female nominee ever. That glass ceiling was broken by yet another 2018 contender, Rachel Morrison (“Mudbound”). Of the 19 non-gendered categories, Best Cinematography is the only one in which a woman has never triumphed.

Since 2004, each film that has won Best Cinematography has also received at least one other award. The most overlap has occurred in the Best Director, Best Production Design, and Best Visual Effects categories, with seven instances each. “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” are both nominated in the former two, while “Dune” is competing in the latter two.

The films that won in this category most recently are “Mank” (2021), “1917” (2020), “Roma” (2019), and “Blade Runner 2049” (2018). This year’s winner will be revealed during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, airing March 27 on ABC.

