2022 Oscars: Best Costume Design nominees include a potential recordbreaker

The films in contention for the 2022 Best Costume Design Oscar are “Cruella,” “Cyrano,” “Dune,” “Nightmare Alley,” and “West Side Story.” Our current odds show “Cruella” (16/5) to be the frontrunner, followed in order by “Dune” (39/10), “West Side Story” (4/1), “Nightmare Alley” (9/2), and “Cyrano” (9/2).

Jenny Beavan’s nomination for “Cruella” is her 11th and could result in her third win, as she previously bagged trophies for “A Room with a View” (1987) and “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2016). She would be the 11th costumer to achieve as many victories and already ranks as the eighth most-nominated one. Her other eight bids came for “The Bostonians” (1985), “Maurice” (1988), “Howards End” (1993), “The Remains of the Day” (1994), “Sense and Sensibility” (1996), “Anna and the King” (2000), “Gosford Park” (2002), and “The King’s Speech” (2011). The first five films for which she was nominated were all directed by James Ivory.

Jacqueline Durran (“Cyrano”) has also won twice for her work in “Anna Karenina” (2013) and “Little Women” (2020). “Anna Karenina” and “Cyrano” are the third and fifth Joe Wright-directed films that have brought her bids, the other three of which were “Pride & Prejudice” (2006), “Atonement” (2008), and “Darkest Hour” (2018). She was also recognized in 2015 and 2018 for “Mr. Turner” and “Beauty and the Beast,” respectively. She shares her current nomination with Massimo Cantini Parrini, who was included in last year’s lineup for “Pinocchio.”

Durran is engaged in a rematch with Luis Sequeira (“Nightmare Alley”), who, as a nominee for “The Shape of Water,” lost alongside her in 2018 to Mark Bridges (“Phantom Thread”). Jacqueline West (“Dune”) is challenging Beavan again after losing to her in 2016 on her bid for “The Revenant.” She had previously earned notices for her work in “Quills” (2001) and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (2009).

Robert Morgan (“Dune”) and Paul Tazewell (“West Side Story”) stand out as the only newcomers in this group. Tazewell is the category’s first Black male nominee and could follow Ruth E. Carter (“Black Panther”) as its second Black champion. He would also be the second person to win this award for an adaptation of “West Side Story,” since Irene Sharaff took the prize for her work in the 1961 version.

Similarly, “Cyrano” is the second derivation of the story of Cyrano de Bergerac to score a Best Costume Design bid after “Cyrano de Bergerac” (1991), while “Cruella” follows “102 Dalmatians” (2001) as the second film featuring the character Cruella de Vil to be nominated here.

The films that won in this category most recently are “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2021), “Little Women” (2020), “Black Panther” (2019), and “Phantom Thread” (2018). This year’s winner will be revealed during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, airing March 27 on ABC.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?