2022 Oscars Best Director nominees: A past champ versus pairs of veterans and rookies

The 2022 Oscar nominees for Best Director are Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Ryusuke Hamaguchi (“Drive My Car”), and Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”). Our odds currently show that Campion (3/1) is most likely to win, followed in order by Branagh (4/1), Spielberg (9/2), Anderson (9/2), and Hamaguchi (9/2).

All but Hamaguchi are previous directing nominees. Spielberg has already collected a pair of trophies for helming “Schindler’s List” (1994) and “Saving Private Ryan” (1999). His five other bids came for “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1978), “Raiders of the Lost Ark” (1982), “E. T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1983), “Munich” (2006), and “Lincoln” (2013). His initial victory was against Campion on her first outing for “The Piano.” Branagh was recognized here in 1990 for “Henry V,” while Anderson has two past directing bids to his name for “There Will Be Blood” (2008) and “Phantom Thread” (2018).

All five of these contenders are nominated in at least one other category this year. All but Hamaguchi are included in the Best Picture lineup as producers of their respective films, while all but Spielberg are vying for writing awards. Anderson and Branagh are both up for Best Original Screenplay, while Campion and Hamaguchi are battling for the adapted prize. Having already been honored for penning the original “Piano” script, Campion could now become the first woman to conquer both writing categories.

Campion’s directing nomination makes her the first woman to ever earn two. She initially succeeded Lina Wertmüller (“Seven Beauties,” 1977) as the category’s second female competitor and has since been followed by just five others: Sofia Coppola (“Lost in Translation,” 2004), Kathryn Bigelow (“The Hurt Locker,” 2010), Greta Gerwig (“Lady Bird,” 2018), Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman,” 2021), and Chloe Zhao (“Nomadland,” 2021). So far, Bigelow and Zhao are the only women who have brought home Best Director Oscars.

Hamaguchi has also made history in that he is only the third Japanese director to ever earn academy recognition. Those who preceded him were Hiroshi Teshigahara (“Woman in the Dunes,” 1966) and Akira Kurosawa (“Ran,” 1986). A win would make him the category’s first Japanese champ as well as its fourth (and third consecutive) Asian one, after Ang Lee (“Brokeback Mountain,” 2006 and “Life of Pi,” 2013), Bong Joon-ho (“Parasite,” 2020), and Zhao.

Although he has been recognized here before, Branagh’s Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay bids are his first, and he now holds the distinction of being the only individual ever nominated in seven different categories. The previous record of six was set by Walt Disney in 1965 and matched by George Clooney in 2013 and Alfonso Cuarón in 2019. Branagh, who has yet to win an Oscar, has previously contended once each for Best Actor (“Henry V”), Best Live Action Short (“Swan Song,” 1993), Best Adapted Screenplay (“Hamlet,” 1997), and Best Supporting Actor (“My Week with Marilyn,” 2012).

The average age of these five directors is 59, which is the highest since that of the 2012 group (61). It is also the first lineup since then to include three directors over 60. In the past, this award has gone to 35 people younger than Hamaguchi (43), who is the youngest in the current bunch. Conversely, Spielberg (75) could become the oldest winner in the category’s history by breaking the record set by 74-year-old Clint Eastwood (“Million Dollar Baby”) in 2005.

The most recent directing victors are Zhao (“Nomadland,” 2021), Bong (“Parasite,” 2020), Cuarón (“Roma,” 2019), and Guillermo del Toro (“The Shape of Water,” 2018). This year’s winner will be revealed during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, airing March 27 on ABC.