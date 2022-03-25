2022 Oscars Best Documentary Short cheat sheet: Films explore war, sports, disability, homelessness, and more

This year’s race for Best Documentary Short looks like it has a clear front-runner. Based on our combined racetrack odds, “The Queen of Basketball” is the one to beat on Sunday night. These odds are derived from the predictions made by Expert film industry journalists, Gold Derby Editors, our Top 24 Users, and thousands of Derbyites the world over.

But could another film dethrone “The Queen”? What else could take it down? Let’s take a closer look into this category and examine all five nominees in order of their odds as of this writing.

“The Queen of Basketball” (odds of winning: 16/5)

The film examines the life of Lusia “Lucy” Harris, who led the Delta State University women’s basketball team to three championships and became the first woman ever drafted by an NBA team.

This is the second Oscar nomination for Ben Proudfoot, who was nominated in this category last year for “A Concerto is a Conversation.”

Pros: It’s incredibly charming, and that all comes from hearing Lucy, who passed away in January, tell her story. In addition to that, there are billboards all over Los Angeles promoting the short and it’s easily available to watch for free through the New York Times.

Cons: It doesn’t fit in the usual mold ofwinners, which often address pressing sociopolitical events of the present or document tragedies from the past.

Who’s predicting it: 20 Experts, 12 Editors, 15 Top 24 Users and 73% of all users.

“Three Songs for Benazir” (odds of winning: 4/1)

Shaista is living in a refugee camp with his new wife, Benazir. While he adores his wife, he’s also struggling to balance having a family with his desire to join the Afghan National Army.

Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei are both celebrating their first Oscar nominations for this short.

Pros: Shaista is a likeable protagonist and the love he shows for his wife is very endearing. The recent disturbing memories of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan give this an added layer of importance.

Cons: There’s not a lot of context around Shaista’s story, and that could knock it down a few pegs for some voters.

Who’s predicting it: 1 Expert, 6 Top 24 Users and 17% of all users.

“Audible” (odds of winning: 4/1)

The film centers on Amaree who attends the Maryland School for the Deaf and plays on their football team. When his teammate and best friend takes his own life, Amaree and the rest of his team must learn to cope while also getting ready for their final homecoming game.

Matthew Ogens and Geoff McLean have earned their first Oscar nomination for this film.

Pros: While it can be emotionally tough to take in, it’s a compelling short with a fantastic ending that makes it feel like an episode of “Friday Night Lights.” It also has the marketing muscle of Netflix behind it.

Cons: With another sports film in the mix here, it could get overshadowed by “Queen of Basketball.”

Who’s predicting it: 3 Experts, 1 Editor, 2 Top 24 Users and 8% of all users.

“When We Were Bullies” (odds of winning: 9/2)

Filmmaker Jay Rosenblatt remembers a bullying incident that he was a part of in elementary school and seeks to track down his fellow students and teacher to try and better understand what happened.

This is Rosenblatt’s first Oscar nomination.

Pros: The way that animation is used to tell the story makes it compelling. And it is fascinating to watch Rosenblatt reflect on this incident.

Cons: Shorts where the filmmaker is a central character have not usually done well here.

Who’s predicting it: 1 Expert and 2% of all users.

“Lead Me Home” (odds of winning: 9/2)

The lives of several homeless people are examined in the cities of Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle.

This is the first Academy Award nomination for Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk.

Pros: Your heart really breaks for the people who are interviewed. It might also hit home personally for the Los Angeles-based members of the Academy.

Cons: Focusing on so many people and only hearing bits and pieces of their stories kind of limits the impact of the film.

Who’s predicting it: 1 Expert and 1% of all users.

