2022 Oscars Best Live Action Short cheat sheet: Films from around the world explore injustice, culture, and loneliness

It would seem as though the Oscar race for Best Live Action Short is a done deal. According to our combined racetrack odds, “The Long Goodbye,” starring, produced by, and co-written by recent Oscar nominee Riz Ahmed is way out front to win. Those odds are calculated based on the predictions made by Expert industry journalists, Gold Derby Editors, our Top 24 Users, and the thousands of other users who have made their predictions.

But could a film other than “The Long Goodbye” pick up the prize? If so, which one would be able to do it? Let’s take a look at this year’s batch of nominees in order of their current odds.

“The Long Goodbye” (odds of winning: 16/5)



A Muslim family in the United Kingdom enjoys preparing for an upcoming wedding when a far-right nationalist march comes into the neighborhood and absolute chaos ensues.

This is Ahmed’s second Oscar nomination after being nominated for Best Actor last year for “Sound of Metal.” It’s Aneil Karia’s first nomination.

Pros: It’s powerful to watch. The contrast between the joy of the family and the impending dread of what might befall them is set up incredibly well. It also doesn’t hurt to have someone as high-profile as Ahmed involved in it.

Cons: It might be too brutal for some voters, and others may feel that it could use more development of its plot and characters.

Who’s predicting it: 18 Experts, 10 Editors, 23 Top 24 Users and 87% of all users.

“Ala Kachuu: Take and Run” (odds of winning: 4/1)



In Kyrgyzstan, Sezim hopes to study at college, but she is kidnapped off the street and forced to marry a total stranger. While her family and her new husband’s family try to make her settle down, Sezim yearns to escape the situation.

This marks the first Academy Award nominations for both Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger.

Pros: It highlights an important issue that not many people are familiar with. The performance that Alina Turdumamatova gives as Sezim is phenomenal. Perhaps most importantly, though, it’s the only one of these nominees that ends on a hopeful note.

Cons: The kidnapping and subsequent wedding scene might be too disturbing for some voters.

Who’s predicting it: 3 Experts, 2 Editors, and 6% of all users.

“The Dress” (odds of winning: 4/1)



Julia is a little woman who works as a motel housekeeper in rural Poland who starts to open up when a truck driver starts flirting with her. When he asks her out, she realizes that she needs a new dress for the big date.

This is the first nomination for Tadeusz Lysiak. It’s the second for Maciej Slesicki who was nominated for Best Documentary Short in 2014 for “Our Curse.”

Pros: While the short is (mostly) very subtle, there’s a real sweetness to it and the chemistry Anna Dzieduszycka has with her two co-stars is wonderful.

Cons: The short takes a very drastic turn in its final two minutes and there’s a chance that Oscar voters will not be on-board with how it ends.

Who’s predicting it: 4 Experts, 1 Editor, and 4% of all users.

“Please Hold” (odds of winning: 9/2)



When a young man is suddenly arrested off the street without being told what he’s charged with, he must navigate a bizarre and frustrating automated justice system.

This is the first Oscar nomination for both K.D. Davila and Omer Levin Menekse.

Pros: It’s the most visually striking of all the nominees, and you feel an incredible amount of sympathy for the main character.

Cons: It seems like it intends to convey a broader message, but that can get lost in the satirical parts of the short.

Who’s predicting it: 1 Expert and 2% of all users.

“On My Mind” (odds of winning: 9/2)



After making a life-changing decision, a man goes to a nearby bar to numb his pain. Upon seeing a karaoke machine, he begs the bar owner to let him sing “Always on My Mind” by Willie Nelson, but the owner doesn’t want to let him.

This is the seventh Oscar nomination for Kim Magnusson, who has won this category twice: “Election Night” in 1997 and “Helium” in 2013. It’s the second nomination for Martin Strange-Hansen, who won this category in 2002 for “This Charming Man.”

Pros: It goes for the emotional gut punch and sometimes that can be enough to get the win.

Cons: The reveal of why he has to sing the song seems pretty obvious, and voters might find themselves wondering why the protagonist doesn’t mention it to the bar owner right away.

Who’s predicting it: 1 Expert and 1% of all users.

