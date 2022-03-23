2022 Oscars: Best Makeup and Hairstyling nominees have already made history

The films up for the 2022 Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar are “Coming 2 America,” “Cruella,” “Dune,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and “House of Gucci.” Our current odds show that “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (16/5) is favored to win, followed in order by “Dune” (4/1), “Cruella” (4/1), “Coming 2 America” (9/2), and “House of Gucci” (9/2).

Included among the 15 individual artists in this group are 11 first-time nominees, making this the fifth consecutive lineup with a newcomer rate of over 70%. This subset includes the entire teams from “Coming 2 America” (Carla Farmer, Mike Marino, and Stacey Morris) and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram, and Justin Raleigh), as well as one craftsperson from “Dune” (Donald Mowat) and two each from “Cruella” (Nadia Stacey and Julia Vernon) and “House of Gucci” (Frederic Aspiras and Anna Carin Lock).

Farmer and Morris are the third and fourth Black nominees in this category’s history after Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson, who won last year for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Their film, a follow-up to 1988’s “Coming to America,” is the fourth official sequel to earn a bid here after its original film did. It was preceded in this regard by “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” (2004), “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End” (2008), and “Star Trek Beyond” (2017), which, respectively, were continuations of “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” (2002), “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” (2004), and “Star Trek” (2010).

Aspiras has also made history as the second person of Asian descent to ever compete here, following in the footsteps of two-time victor Kazu Hiro (“Darkest Hour,” 2018 and “Bombshell,” 2020). He shares his current nomination with Göran Lundström, who was first recognized three years ago for “Border.”

Naomi Donne (“Cruella”) also has one previous bid to her name for “1917” (2020). Love Larson and Eva von Bahr (“Dune”) have been nominated together twice already for “The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared” (2016) and “A Man Called Ove” (2017). They are now two of 20 artists who have caught the academy’s attention at least three times, and von Bahr is only the sixth woman in that group.

The films that won in this category most recently are “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (2021), “Bombshell” (2020), “Vice” (2019), and “Darkest Hour” (2018). This year’s winner will be revealed during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, airing March 27 on ABC.

