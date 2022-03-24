2022 Oscars: Best Original Song nominees include veteran Diane Warren, rookies Beyonce and Billie Eilish

The songs in the running for the 2022 Best Original Song Oscar are “Down to Joy” (“Belfast”), “Dos Oruguitas” (“Encanto”), “Somehow You Do” (“Four Good Days”), “Be Alive” (“King Richard”), and “No Time to Die” (“No Time to Die”). Our current odds show that “No Time to Die” (82/25) is favored to win, followed in order by “Dos Oruguitas” (18/5), “Be Alive” (9/2), “Down to Joy” (9/2), and “Somehow You Do” (9/2).

Five of the seven individual songwriters included in this year’s lineup are first-time Oscar nominees, with Diane Warren (“Somehow You Do”) standing out as the only female veteran. All 12 of her past bids, beginning with one for “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” (“Mannequin”) in 1988, have been unsuccessful. She has now been nominated in seven of the last eight years, with her most recent loss having been to D’Mile, H.E.R., and Tiara Thomas’s (“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah”) last year.

The only man in this group to have been recognized here before is Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Dos Oruguitas”). He earned his first bid five years ago for writing “How Far I’ll Go” for “Moana,” which lost to “City of Stars” (“La La Land”). He is now the eighth person to be nominated for creating songs for multiple Walt Disney Animation Studios features after Ned Washington, Frank Churchill, Howard Ashman, Alan Menken, Tim Rice, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, and Robert Lopez. Menken towers over the rest, having earned notices for his contributions to six such films: “The Little Mermaid” (1990), “Beauty and the Beast” (1992), “Aladdin” (1993), “Pocahontas” (1996), “Hercules” (1998), and “Tangled” (2011).

The newcomers in this group are Beyoncé and Dixson (“Be Alive”), Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (“No Time to Die”), and Van Morrison (“Down to Joy”). Eilish and O’Connell are one of the few pairs of siblings to ever share an Oscar nomination and could make history as the first brother-sister duo to win for the same film. Their song would be the third from a James Bond film to take the prize after “Skyfall” (“Skyfall,” 2013) and “Writing’s on the Wall” (“Spectre,” 2016).

At 76, Morrison could set a new precedent as the oldest person to ever win a Best Original Song Oscar. The current record has been held for 13 years by lyricist Gulzar, who was 74 when he prevailed for “Jai Ho” (“Slumdog Millionaire”).

The songs that won in this category most recently are “Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Messiah,” 2021), “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (“Rocketman,” 2020), “Shallow” (“A Star Is Born,” 2019), and “Remember Me” (“Coco,” 2018). This year’s winner will be revealed during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, airing March 27 on ABC.

