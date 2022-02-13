Calling all armchair Oscar voters! What Best Picture nominee would YOU rank #1? [POLL]

Have you ever felt unseen by the Academy Awards? Do their annual choices for the Best Picture of the year leave much to be desired? Now’s your chance to play armchair Oscar voter and tell us what nominee YOU would rank #1 on the preferential ballot if you were an academy member. There are 10 contenders this year (“Belfast,” “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Drive My Car,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story”), each with their own passionate fanbases. Vote in our 2022 Oscars poll right now and then be sure to defend your choice in the comments section.

“The Power of the Dog” leads the field in terms of nominations, with a haul of 12: picture, director (Jane Campion), actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), supporting actress (Kirsten Dunst), supporting actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee), supporting actor (Jesse Plemons), adapted screenplay, cinematography, film editing, original score, production design and sound. If this movie ends up prevailing in the Best Picture category, it would be an historic first for a streaming service, in this case Netflix.

“Dune’s” 10 bids are for picture, adapted screenplay, cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, sound and visual effects. Many pundits thought Denis Villeneuve would be a lock for a directing nom based on his film adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel getting so many other citations, but the French Canadian filmmaker was left on the cutting room floor.

Next up with seven notices apiece are “Belfast” and “West Side Story.” “Belfast’s” mentions are for picture, director (Kenneth Branagh), supporting actor (Ciarán Hinds), supporting actress (Judi Dench), original screenplay, song (“Down To Joy”) and sound. “West Side Story,” meanwhile, earned bids picture, director (Steven Spielberg), supporting actress Ariana DeBose, cinematography, costume design, production design and sound.

Crowd-pleaser “King Richard,” about the early lives of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, clocked in with an impressive six Oscar noms: picture, actor (Will Smith), supporting actress (Aunjanue Ellis), original screenplay, film editing and song (“Be Alive”).

Earning four bids apiece are “Don’t Look Up” (picture, original screenplay, film editing, score), “Drive My Car” (picture, Ryusuke Hamaguchi for director, adapted screenplay, international feature) and “Nightmare Alley” (picture, cinematography, costume design, production design).

Following with three nominations each are “CODA” (picture, Troy Kotsur for supporting actor, adapted screenplay) and “Licorice Pizza” (picture, Paul Thomas Anderson for director, original screenplay).

