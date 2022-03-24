2022 Oscars: Best Production Design nominees are 4 champs, 2 veterans, 4 rookies

The films competing for the 2022 Best Production Design Oscar are “Dune,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog,” “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” and “West Side Story.” Our odds currently indicate that “Dune” (16/5) will be the winner, followed in order of likelihood by “Nightmare Alley” (39/10), “West Side Story” (4/1), “The Tragedy of Macbeth” (9/2), and “The Power of the Dog” (9/2).

Six of the individual craftspeople in this lineup have been nominated before and four have won at least once. The only newcomers in the bunch are production designers Stefan Dechant (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) and Tamara Deverell (“Nightmare Alley”) and set decorators Amber Richards (“The Power of the Dog”) and Zsuzsanna Sipos (“Dune”).

Nancy Haigh (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) is on her ninth bid and could add a third trophy to her collection after having triumphed for “Bugsy” (1992) and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2020). The only other woman who has achieved three victories in this category is Francesca Lo Schiavo (“The Aviator,” 2005, “Sweeney Todd,” 2008, and “Hugo,” 2012). “The Tragedy of Macbeth” is the fourth Joel Coen-directed film for which Haigh has been nominated after “Barton Fink” (1992), “True Grit” (2011), and “Hail, Caesar!” (2017). Her remaining three notices came for “Forrest Gump” (1995), “Road to Perdition” (2003), and “Dreamgirls” (2007).

Haigh is involved in two rematches this year, one of which has been nearly two decades in the making. She and Grant Major (“The Power of the Dog”) first faced off in 2003 as he sought the prize for his work in “The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers.” He was also nominated for that trilogy’s bookend films, subtitled “The Fellowship of the Ring” (2002) and “The Return of the King” (2004). After winning for the latter, he received his fourth bid for “King Kong” (2006).

Haigh is also being challenged again by Patrice Vermette (“Dune”), who, as the production designer for “Arrival,” earned a spot in the 2017 race which was ultimately won by the “La La Land” team. He was first recognized here in 2010 for “The Young Victoria.”

Shane Vieau (“Nightmare Alley”) won on his first outing for “The Shape of Water” (2018). “West Side Story” duo Rena DeAngelo and Adam Stockhausen were last nominated together for “Bridge of Spies” (2016), one year after Stockhausen was honored for his work in “The Grand Budapest Hotel.” His first career bid came one year before that for “12 Years a Slave.”

The films that won in this category most recently are “Mank” (2021), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2020), “Black Panther” (2019), and “The Shape of Water” (2018). This year’s winner will be revealed during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, airing March 27 on ABC.

