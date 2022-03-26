2022 Oscars Best Supporting Actress nominees: 1 past champ versus 4 rookies

The 2022 Oscar nominees for Best Supporting Actress are Jessie Buckley (“The Lost Daughter”), Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), Judi Dench (“Belfast”), Kirsten Dunst (“The Power of the Dog”), and Aunjanue Ellis (“King Richard”). Our odds currently indicate that DeBose (31/10) will emerge victorious, followed in order of likelihood by Dunst (39/10), Ellis (9/2), Buckley (9/2), and Dench (9/2).

Dench is the only previous nominee among the five, having amassed three supporting and five lead bids during her career. She is now one of 25 women with as many featured notices and could follow Shelley Winters and Dianne Wiest by becoming the category’s third dual champion, since she already took the gold for “Shakespeare in Love” (1999). Her second supporting nomination came for “Chocolat” (2001), and she earned her lead ones for “Mrs. Brown” (1998), “Iris” (2002), “Mrs. Henderson Presents” (2006), “Notes on a Scandal” (2007), and “Philomena” (2014).

DeBose and Ellis’s mentions have brought the all-time total of nominations for Black actresses in this category to 23. After Lupita Nyong’o (“12 Years a Slave,” 2014), Viola Davis (“Fences,” 2017), and Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” 2019), either of them would be the fourth Black actress to win this award in the last decade as well as the ninth overall. This is the fifth time that multiple Black actresses have faced off here, with the most recent previous case having involved Mary J. Blige (“Mudbound”) and Octavia Spencer (“The Shape of Water”) in 2018.

After 1962 winner Rita Moreno, DeBose is the second actress to score a bid for playing Anita in an adaptation of “West Side Story.” The character is the first to ever inspire more than one Best Supporting Actress nomination and the ninth for which multiple women have been recognized overall. No female role has yet led to multiple wins, but there are two male examples: Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando, “The Godfather,” 1973 and Robert De Niro, “The Godfather Part II,” 1975) and The Joker (Heath Ledger, “The Dark Knight,” 2009 and Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker,” 2020).

Buckley is nominated for playing fictional writer Leda Caruso, a role she shares with current Best Actress contender Olivia Colman. They are the third pair of costars to be concurrently recognized for portraying the same character in the same film after Gloria Stuart and Kate Winslet (Rose DeWitt Bukater, “Titanic,” 1998) and Winslet and Dench (Iris Murdoch, “Iris,” 2002).

This year’s supporting female nominees have an average age of 48, which is the 11th highest in the category’s history. The record is held by the 1965 group, whose ages ranged from 42 to 77 and averaged out to 61. In the past, this award has gone to 23 people younger than this year’s youngest competitor, DeBose (31). Conversely, Dench (87) could become the oldest woman to ever win here by breaking the record set by 77-year-old Peggy Ashcroft (“A Passage to India”) in 1985. She is already the second oldest woman to ever vie for the prize after Stuart, who was 160 days older on her 1998 outing.

The most recent victors in this category are Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari,” 2021), Laura Dern (“Marriage Story,” 2020), King (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” 2019), and Allison Janney (“I, Tonya,” 2018). This year’s winner will be revealed during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, airing March 27 on ABC.

