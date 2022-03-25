Which Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominee has the longest (and shortest) screen time?

Over the last decade, Oscar voters have demonstrated distinct favoritism toward lengthier supporting male performances but have typically chosen shorter female ones. While most recent Best Supporting Actor-winning roles are arguably worthy of lead placement, the vast majority of the last decade’s Best Supporting Actress champs have prevailed for playing unequivocally featured characters who influence the arcs of their respective leads.

Last year, Youn Yuh-jung triumphed in the female category for her performance in “Minari,” which amounts to 26 minutes and two seconds of screen time, or 22.60% of the film. As a Korean grandmother who comes to live with her daughter’s family in America, she was the fourth actress in as many years to win the award for a relatively short maternal role. Those who preceded her were Allison Janney (“I, Tonya,” 2018), Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” 2019), and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story,” 2020).

The 2022 Best Supporting Actress nominees have an average screen time of 29 minutes and 12 seconds, or 22.13% of their respective films. In terms of actual time, their average is the 17th highest in the history of the category, while their percentage average is only the 31st highest. The last 10 winners of this award have appeared on screen for an average of 31 minutes and five seconds (or 23.34% of their films).

At the low end of the 2022 lineup is Judi Dench, whose work in “Belfast” adds up to 13 minutes and 51 seconds (or 14.19%). The only three shorter roles to be recognized here in the last decade are those of Dern (“Wild,” 2015), Michelle Williams (“Manchester by the Sea,” 2017), and Naomie Harris (“Moonlight,” 2017). Only six actresses have ever won this prize with less screen time, including Dench herself, whose five-minute, 52-second turn in “Shakespeare in Love” (1999) is second on the list behind only Beatrice Straight’s five-minute, two-second performance in “Network” (1977).

The remaining four current nominees are all first-timers with at least twice as much screen time as Dench. First is Jessie Buckley, who appears in 28 minutes and 21 seconds (or 23.06%) of “The Lost Daughter.” She and her lead castmate, Olivia Colman, are both nominated for playing the same character, with the latter clocking in at one hour, eight minutes, and eight seconds (55.41%). This is the third such occurrence in Oscars history, with the first two having involved Gloria Stuart and Kate Winslet (“Titanic,” 1998) and Winslet and Dench (“Iris,” 2002).

In the middle of the group is Ariana DeBose with 28 minutes and 54 seconds (or 18.49%) of screen time in “West Side Story.” Her role of Anita is the first to inspire multiple Best Supporting Actress nominations, given that Rita Moreno won for playing the character 60 years ago. Compared to DeBose’s performance, Moreno’s is four minutes and 15 seconds (2.26%) shorter and is the 37th shortest to win this award.

Next is Kirsten Dunst, whose screen time in “The Power of the Dog” adds up to 36 minutes and 21 seconds. Her percentage of 28.24 is the highest of the five and makes hers one of the six longest performances nominated here over the past five years by that metric. Those who rank ahead of her in that regard are Emma Stone (“The Favourite,” 2019), Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” 2021), Colman (“The Father,” 2021), Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”), and Florence Pugh (“Little Women,” 2020).

The supporting female nominee with the most actual time on screen this year is Aunjanue Ellis, who appears in 38 minutes and 35 seconds (or 26.67%) of “King Richard.” Only 56 longer performances have ever received bids in this category and just 14 have prevailed. Hers is also one of the 14 lengthiest Best Supporting Actress-nominated performances of the past 20 years.

